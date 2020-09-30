For the first time, Karnataka logs more than 10K Covid-19 cases in a single day

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:25 IST

Karnataka for the first time recorded more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day as it stepped up testing. On Tuesday the state recorded 10,453 new Covid-19 positive cases with the total recorded now approaching around six lakh cases till date, ever since the first one was detected on March 8.

A senior official of the department of health and family welfare - who did not want to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media said, “Part of the reason why a high number of cases have been recorded is that we also conducted 87,475 tests, the highest ever in the last 24 hours. Nearly half of them are the more rigorous RT-PCR and the rest are the rapid antigen tests.”

Urban Bengaluru continues to be a spot of concern accounting for 46,610 of the 1,07,737 active cases in the state. Only Mysuru with 6,752 cases is anywhere close to the state capital. Kodagu in deep south and Bidar at the other end of the state account for the least number of active cases at 470 and 480 respectively. “Of the 612 fever clinics nearly a quarter are located in Bengaluru alone. We will continue to increase testing in the state and more so in the capital city,” the official added.

Till date, 8777 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 including two legislators and one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha member of parliament from the state.