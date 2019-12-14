You did Hindu-Muslim politics for years: Shah attacks Cong over CAB criticism

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 19:02 IST

Home minister Amit Shah tore into Congress for opposing Citizenship Amendment Act for the sake of “appeasing minorities” when the legislation was actually aiming to restore “dignity” to the lives of the victims of religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, by granting them Indian citizenship.

Shah’s stinging attack was launched on the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of polling for 15 assembly seats in Jharkhand on Saturday.

Shah said the opposition was inciting passions in the northeast even when there was no real threat of the natives losing their political rights, language, culture and social identity. “The government was determined to preserve it,” said Shah. He also promised to resolve some “concerns” raised yesterday by a delegation led by Meghalaya chief minister.

Shah said Congress had a habit of branding important steps, like the ban on triple talaq, scrapping of Article 370 and citizenship for religiously persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries, as anti-minority since it was accustomed to vote bank politics.

“Congress has for years done Hindu-Muslim politics and encouraged evils like Naxalism and terrorism. When a prime minister like Narendra Modi takes hard measures against terrorism, the Congress accuses him of vote bank politics and appeasement,” tweeted Shah.