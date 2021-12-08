Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Forbes feature Sitharaman in 100 most powerful women list; Nykaa's Falguni Nayar makes debut

In 2020, Sitharaman was ranked at number 41 and in 2019, she held 34th spot. Sitharaman is the first full-time female finance minister of India.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

For the third time in a row, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it Forbes' 100 most powerful women in the world. This year, she is ranked at number 37, up from last year when she was placed at 41. She is also two spots ahead of her American counterpart Janet Yellen.

Every year, the American business magazine releases a list of 100 powerful women of the world. This year, the 18th annual list of power women included 40 CEOs, the most since 2015, who, according to the magazine, "oversee a record $3.3 trillion in revenue." The list also included 19 world leaders, an immunologist.

In another remarkable highlight of the list,it also features a new number one for the first time in more than a decade, as philanthropist Mackenzie Scott replaced outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

On number two is US vice president Kamala Harris, who moved up one spot than last year. The Indian-origin woman made history this year after she became the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African American and first Asian-American vice president.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, is ranked at number three.

Besides Sitharaman, Indians to feature on the list include HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra at 52); Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazundar-Shaw at 72. Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar also made her debut as she was featured on number 88.

Other notable faces on the list are Facebook’s whistleblower Frances Haugen (100), Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed (43).

Here are the top tens of 'The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women'

#1 Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

#2 US vice-president Kamala Harris

#3 European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

#4 CEO of General Motors Mary Barra

#5 Philanthropist Melinda French Gates

#6 Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson

#7 Santander Executive Chairman Ana Patricia Botín

#8 President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

#9 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

#10 Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

