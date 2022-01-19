Forces gun down 4 Maoists in two separate encounters in Telangana and Chhattisgarh

Four members, including two women, of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, police said.

In Telangana, three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an exchange of fire with a team of Greyhounds (elite police force of Telangana engaged in anti-Maoist operations) at Karregutta forests, near Penugolu village of Peruru police station in Mulugu district. The area lies close to Semaldoddi village of Elmidi police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Though a top police official in Mulugu district initially said four Maoists were killed in the encounter, a statement from Mulugu superintendent of police, Sangram Singh Patil, later in the evening confirmed three bodies were recovered from the spot.

Patil said the Greyhounds, along with teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Bijapur were holding a combing operation in Peruru, Ilmidi and Usur forest areas, bordering Telangana and Chhattisgarh, when the encounter took place. The forces’ team had received inputs about the possible presence of 40-50 armed Maoists, including senior Maoist leader and divisional committee member of Venkatapuram, Sudhakar, in the area.

“At around 7 am on Tuesday, the security forces came across the rebels following which an exchange of fire erupted between the two sides. After the encounter, the bodies of three Maoists, including a woman, were recovered from the spot,” the Mulugu SP said.

The bodies are yet to be identified. Police also recovered a self-loading rifle (SLR), an INSAS rifle, a Single-Bore gun, 10 rocket launchers and a kit of various articles from the spot, he added.

Confirming the same, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said one jawan was injured in the encounter.

“A jawan belonging to Telangana Greyhounds was injured in the encounter and he was airlifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital at Warangal for treatment. A search is underway in the vicinity of the incident site,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a woman Maoist was gunned down in another encounter at Marjum area of Sukma district.

“The woman killed in the encounter in Sukma was identified as Munni, who was an area committee member of Maoists, carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head,” the IG (Bastar) said in his statement.

A senior Telangana police official said the joint operation comprising police forces from Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and those from Chhattisgarh has been going on for quite some time following a tip off about the movement of top Maoists heading Vajedu, Venkatapuram, Charla and Dummugudem area committees.

“We have specific inputs about the movement of the top leaders. Our operation will continue till they are neutralised,” the official said, seeking anonymity.