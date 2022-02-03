Foreign tourism struggles to stay afloat as Covid cases surge globally

New Delhi: With uncertainty clouding the complete resumption of international flights amid the surge in Covid cases globally, stakeholders from the tourism industry that are heavily dependent on foreign tourism are struggling to stay afloat.

Regular international flights have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020. The central government earlier announced plans to resume commercial international flights from December 15, 2021, but the decision was rescinded amid concerns over Omicron cases. Last week, the director general of civil aviation further extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights to and from India till February 28.

While hotels and others are staying afloat courtesy of domestic tourism, players in the handicraft export business, tourist guides, and others said that the recent surge in cases and the deferment of resumption of flights had dashed their hopes of a recovery. While many have diversified their businesses, others have returned to their hometowns in search of work.

Uncertainty looms amid flight ban

Faheem Khan, a Persian language expert, who works with a travel agency, said that he had only received one assignment since February 2020, when India first imposed restrictions on flights because of Covid-19. Nearly two years later, the loss of business induced by the pandemic continues with no immediate signs of Covid abating any time soon. With mounting expenses and no adequate source of livelihood, Khan moved back to his hometown Bihar and took to farming.

“For the past two years, the situation has remained very bleak. With restrictions on flights and quarantine protocols in place, tourists are hardly coming by. I decided to return home since the cost of living is relatively cheaper in Bihar when compared to Delhi. I’m dreading the time when schools will reopen and I’ll have to return to Delhi. In the absence of any work, survival will become more difficult if the situation doesn’t improve,” said Khan, who recently took a loan to support the school fee for his children.

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Archaeological Survey of India has closed all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums until further orders. Khan, however, underlined that reopening monuments would not translate into business for language experts and others working with international tourists. He underlined that Indian tourists didn’t rely on guides or language experts while travelling and touring places, which meant that revival of any sorts looked bleak until the global travel sentiment improved and restrictions on incoming international travellers were done away with.

Travel curbs setback recovery

India has recently imposed fresh curbs on international passengers. All inbound international passengers will have to quarantine at home for a week, before taking a mandatory covid test on the eighth day, according to the revised guidelines issued by the government earlier this month. The guidelines are expected to further restrict business that had picked up in November after the country resumed tourist visas.

Sumit Chadha, 45, who runs a handicrafts shop in Paharganj’s main market, said that while business had begun to pick up towards the end of last year, the surge in Covid cases and resulting curbs had put a halt to business. "Whatever little business was taking place was largely due to foreigners who are in India for work or regular clients. With uncertainty prevailing due to a resurgent virus, clients are hesitant about placing orders or making visits," Chadha said.

Craftsmen struggle to stay afloat

Outlining the adverse impact of Covid on business, he said that the chain of production had been severely affected with contractors and artisans struggling to fend for their families. He said that in the absence of much business over the past two years, resources had dried up. “We deal with people in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan among other states depending on the consignment that we receive from them. They look at us for support, but for how long can we support them and to what extent, when business has not picked up in the past two years? We are not even sure about our survival,” said Chadha.

He added that the impact of the pandemic had been far-reaching with employees switching fields and taking up other jobs for survival. “People who worked as contractors earlier are now working as labour and families that used to supply home labour are now struggling even more. They have lost their only source of earning which came from their understanding of traditional art and crafts,” said Chadha.

Ashok Kumar, 24, manager at The Grace House hotel in Paharganj, said that while people were hoping for business to pick up in the New Year, the spike in cases and the emergence of the new variant — Omicron —ensured that financial losses continued to pile up. Kumar said that only around 20% of the routine business was taking place on account of domestic events that took place on and off. “The situation is similar to what we saw last year during the Covid wave. The business has come to a standstill. We were earlier hoping that curbs would ease this year, but the situation has remained bad,” said Kumar.

He said that while the hotel was managing with the bare minimum number of staff required for functioning, sustaining employees was increasingly looking difficult in the absence of any respite from Covid-19. Most hotels in the area are heavily dependent on foreign tourists. Amid global travel sentiment taking a hit due to Covid and quarantine restrictions for incoming tourists in India, there is little optimism among stakeholders of the tourism sector. "There is a lot of unpredictability since no immediate solution is in sight. Every time we hope for a recovery, cases start escalating again. The tourism sector has been impacted the most and there is little we can do," said Kumar.