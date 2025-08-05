Forest official asked to give report on action against self

The office of the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force has sought a status report from special chief secretary, forests, Assam on action taken against him for violating provisions of the forest conservation act. The construction was on-going in full swing with around 500 workers. (Representative file photo)

MK Yadava –– special chief secretary, forests, and former principal chief conservator of forests –– had allegedly approved the construction of police battalions in Hailakandi and Geleky forest reserves involving diversion of 11.5 ha and 28 ha, respectively.

Information provided to environmentalist Rohit Choudhury on July 31 reveals that Sandeep Kumar, PCCF, Assam had written to Yadava on July 16 who sought action against Yadava purportedly by Yadava’s office.

The PCCF’s letter in reference to diversion of forests for the Hailakandi police battalion states: “Reference is invited to the subject and letters cited above. In this regard, I would like to inform you that another letter has been sought from the government of Assam. In this context, it is requested that necessary information as desired by the Regional office, Shillong, MoEFCC, may be furnished at the earliest.”

In another letter dated July 8, the PCCF wrote to Yadava, stating: “I would like to inform you that a communication has been received from the Deputy Inspector General of Forests (Central), Regional Office, MoEFCC. The content of the letter is self-explanatory.”

“Your kind attention is also drawn to the letter from the Secretary, Environment and Forest department (Assam), wherein it is mentioned that there is no question of taking action against the then PCCF, MK Yadava, IFS who had given permission for construction of commando battalion, as the said officer had acted in a bonafide manner in the interest of the state and for the protection and conservation of forests in the state,” it said.

The PCCF’s letters to Yadava were in response to action taken reports sought from MoEFCC’s regional office in Shillong, dated May 29 and July 14, on what action had been taken by the environment and forest department of Assam against Yadava.

Yadava, in response, said “The PCCF has informed the government about the matter. The issue must be under process somewhere. The government will act on the information.”

Speaking of the Hailakandi division, the letter dated May 29, said, “The construction was on-going in full swing with around 500 workers and construction vehicles and construction is in large scale and of permanent concrete structures... Moreover, the officials of Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd present on the day of site inspection have also shown the Master Plan map of the site and as per the Master Plan some of the building structures were about 50% completed.”

“Shri MK Yadava, the then PCCF & HoFF, Govt of Assam had no authority to grant permission for clearing the forest land for non forest activity without the prior permission of Central Govt as per Rule 11.8, Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam and Rules, Guidelines and Notifications,” the letter added.

“I was asked by the regional office, MoEFCC about action taken and hence it is my duty to share the information with the government. This is a matter of hierarchy and I have to bring this information to the notice of seniors. Hence I had to send the letters to the Special Chief Secretary, Forests,” said Sandeep Kumar.

It is not for the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Assam to take a decision on whether the construction of a police battalion meant for 800 personnel with arms, ammunition and sophisticated weapons would impact forest conservation or not, the National Green Tribunal held last August.