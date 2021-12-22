Former BJP MLA joins Congress, party not the same after Parrikar, he says

Two-time BJP MLA and party’s representative from Vasco da Gama, Carlos Almeida joined the Congress on Wednesday along with several supporters claiming that the BJP is no longer the party that it was under former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Almeida, who was first elected in 2012 on a BJP ticket, accused the party of shunning him claiming that it was unfit to continue in public life while simultaneously promoting people of dubious character in the party.

Almeida is the seventh MLA in recent days to resign as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly bringing the strength of the 40-member house down to 33. With this, 23 of the 40 legislators (53%) elected in 2017 find themselves in a different party from the one they were elected in back in 2017.

That number can rise further with several others including some from the BJP reported to be considering walking away from the party in the hope of better prospects elsewhere.

Almeida is the second BJP MLA to quit the party after Alina Saldanha put in her papers and subsequently joined the Aam Aadmi Party claiming that the party was working against the interests of the people.

“The party is not the same as it was during the days of Manohar Parrikar. They have tried to backstab me and blame me for their failures. But the people have stood firmly behind me and have urged me to take this step,” Almeida said after being welcomed into the party by AICC in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Almeida’s entry is a shot in the arm for the Congress which has recently lost MLAs to the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

