Former bureaucrats oppose proposed IAS rules changes

A group of former civil servants said on Thursday that the proposed amendments to the All India Service (AIS) cadre rules have not been thought through and are being rushed out without adequate federal consultation.

The signatories, members of the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), issued a statement on Thursday that said, “The proposed set of amendments to the cadre rules of the three AIS are arbitrary, unreasonable and unconstitutional. They interfere with the basic structure of the Constitution of India as a Union of States and can cause irreparable damage to the one institution which Sardar Patel held as being the most critical to the unity of the country.”

The proposed changes in rules pertain to deputation of civil servants from state cadres to the Centre. The Union government has claimed there is a shortfall in this deputation, which has meant vacancies in key positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as well as the Indian Police Service (IPS). Most states are not meeting their Central Deputation Reserve, or CDR, the Union government has said.

Among the amendments proposed is one that says the Centre will arrive at the number of officers on CDR in consultation with states; another proposes that in case of any difference of opinion between the Centre and the state, the latter will have to go with the decision of the former, and within a specified time; a third proposal states that the Centre could pick a specific officer from a state in public interest.

The CCG on Thursday said if passed, there is a likelihood that states will consider the state civil services as more amenable to them and may treat AIS officers with suspicion and distrust.

It also feared that the rules will allow greater scope for abuse of power by the Union government so that whenever it is unhappy with the state government, it can target AIS officers occupying strategic posts, such as chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, principal chief conservator of forests, district magistrate, superintendent of police, among others. The Centre may then withdraw such officers from their posts and place them elsewhere, thereby effectively derailing the functioning of the state administrative apparatus, the CCG said.

The rules have also been opposed to by at least 11 states, with most arguing that they would kill the federal compact. The 11 states opposing the changes are Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar and Karnataka.

The CCG in its statement said that the proposed amendment to the Cadre Rules “fundamentally alters” the relationship of the political executive and the bureaucrats, and makes a mockery of the delicate federal balance that the AIS are designed to maintain.

“The whole idea of the Centre not having a ‘cadre’ of its own but having to ‘borrow’ the services of an officer for specific periods at key senior management levels is destroyed if the State as a ‘lender’ has no authority on what it lends and on what terms and conditions, but the borrower, on the other hand, exercises superior rights over the lender. This is turning the federal arrangement upside down,” it said.

