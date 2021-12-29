Former college principal converts home into public library; finds applause in PM address

“It is never late to fulfil one’s desires and there is no bigger happiness than furthering the joys of learning,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, referring to an 84-year-old retired college principal from Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Vittalacharya Kurella’s hobby of collecting books and making them available for the common man drew the attention of the prime minister. “He exemplifies the fact that when it comes to fulfilling your dreams, age does not matter at all,” Modi said.

Kurella converted his residence at Yellanki village of Ramannapet block in Yadadri Bhongir into a library for public in 2014. The library now comprises over 200,000 books, attracting readers, students and researchers from all parts of the state.

“It was a pleasant surprise for me when a correspondent of All India Radio told me on Saturday that the Prime Minister was going to talk about me in his programme. I don’t know how he came to know about my work in this remote corner of Telangana village,” Kurella said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was extremely happy to listen to some inspiring words from Modi about him. “They were quite encouraging, and I am sure he will inspire the new generations to carry forward the library movement,” Kurella told HT.

Kurella, who lost his father Venkatarajaiah months after his birth in 1938, developed a book-reading habit during his school days. “I used to read all kinds of books, from history to literature to science. But I could not afford to buy books. I used to borrow books from friends and teachers, spend nights reading them and return them the next morning,” he said.

He always dreamt of setting up a library with a collection of rare books but remained unable to fulfil it for several decades. “I began my career as a Telugu teacher, then got promoted as a lecturer and retired as a degree college principal in 1993. Over these years, I collected a good number of books,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having been a Telugu pundit, Kurella mastered Telugu literature and wrote 22 books, including Vittaleshwara Satakam (a compilation of 100 poems). “But I never craved for any awards or rewards or felicitations. I confined myself to my village after retirement. The only time I was felicitated was in 2019 when I was honoured with Dasarathi Award by the Telangana government,” he said.

On December 12, Vittalacharya was conferred with an award by Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University for his contribution to literature. He received the award from vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu.

Nearly 22 years after his retirement, Kurella began fulfilling his dream of setting up a library. “In 2014, I remodelled my old house at Yellanki and constructed a big hall on the ground floor to accommodate around 5,000 books I had bought over the years,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subsequently, Kurella started appealing to all his friends, poets and writers to donate books for his library, which is open from 8am to 8pm everyday. “There was a huge response from them, and now, the library has over two lakh books. I had to expand the building and create more space on the first floor,” he said.

Soon, Kurella’s library attracted the attention of several research scholars across universities in Telangana, including Osmania University, Kakatiya University. “As many as eight research scholars got their PhDs based on the information gathered from my library. A couple of scholars are researching my work as well,” he said.

Kurella’s initiative in setting up a library in rural areas has also inspired others to contemplate setting up similar libraries in eight other villages in the Nalgonda district. “I wish the library movement spreads to all parts of the country,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister mentioned in his Mann ki Baat programme that no one else should have to face the difficulties Kurella had in procuring books. “Today, he feels very happy to see that a large number of students are getting its benefits. Inspired by his efforts, people of many other villages have started setting up libraries,” Modi added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON