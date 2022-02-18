Former cop Arvind Negi held by NIA for leaking information to LeT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Arvind Digvijay Negi, its former decorated Superintendent of Police (SP) who investigated the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case involving multiple outfits and separatists, for allegedly leaking sensitive case documents to an overground worker (OGW) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, currently posted as SP Shimla, Negi was promoted as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in 2011. He spent over 11 years in the NIA since its inception after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and was involved in major probes in the agency.

Negi was part of the probe team that carried out searches at activist Khurram Parvez’s residence in October 2020 as part of the NGO-terror funding case; apart from the agency’s larger terror funding probe in J&K of 2017.

He had received a gallantry medal for his investigation into the J&K terror funding case involving the Hurriyat leadership. A through charge sheet filed by him in the Hurriyat case had brought out the role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI’s role in radicalising the youth of the Valley for anti-India activities including organising stone pelting, dharnas, etc for which funding was received by Hurriyat leaders.

The officer had also investigated former J&K DSP Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in his car from the Valley to Jammu. Singh was arrested in January 2020.

In the current investigation, Negi’s house in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur was raided in November last year by the central anti-terror probe agency after a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) stated that he might have passed off secret information to a terror accused.

A NIA statement said on Friday it had registered a case on November 6, 2021 and it pertains to the spread of the widespread network of OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba), headed by Hafiz Saeed, and for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested six other accused in the case.

“During investigation the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case,” NIA statement added.

The agency didn’t specify whether Negi had leaked the documents to Khurram Parvez, as suspected during the raids last year, or somebody else.

A former colleague of Negi, who has worked with him on various crucial investigations, expressed shock at the arrest. “It’s unbelievable. Negi is one of most sincere officers, whose investigation skills were outstanding,” said the person.

