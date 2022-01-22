Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar quits BJP, to contest as independent

Former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Saturday resigned from the BJP and announced that he would be contesting as an independent in the upcoming assembly polls.

The three-term MLA and former state BJP president, who has represented the Mandrem constituency in North Goa since 2002 until his defeat in 2017 has said that he was taken for granted by the party and ignored in favour of a non-performing MLA.

“The people are disappointed in the present MLA. I was waiting for the ticket. I didn’t publicly make known my disappointment. I am a disciplined soldier of the party so I didn’t go to town with my grievances. But they took me for granted. Thinking that I will not resign. Even now there are people who think that I will not be able to bring myself to resign from the party. But it is high time. I am resigning from the BJP,” Parsekar said.

“On January 20, it was announced that I was not getting the ticket. My supporters were intensely disappointed, but it soon became a demand that I should resign and contest as an independent. If I am concerned about this constituency then I should run for elections, was what they told me,” Parsekar said.

The former chief minister said that he sensed that there was popular anger in the constituency over the non-performance of the current MLA over a stalled project and the lack of new projects.

Explaining the reasons why he lost, Parsekar said that during his tenure as chief minister he got caught up in administrative work which “widened the gap” between him and his voters resulting in his defeat.

“At the time I didn’t campaign at all. I was the Chief Minister and the gap between me and the people had widened. I was staying in Panjim since I had to focus on administration at the time. I didn’t lose focus on the development of the constituency,” he said.