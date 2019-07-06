Former Guj BJP MP, six others convicted in RTI activist’s murder

A special CBI court on Saturday convicted Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Dinu Solanki and six others for the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethva in 2010. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on July 11.

Jethvas’ father Bhikhabhai Jethva, in a statement issued through his lawyer Anand Yagnik called the verdict a “win of the constitution” and “justice after 10 years”.

Jethva was shot dead on July 20, 2010, by two assailants outside Gujarat high court. The incident took place days after Jethva had filed a PIL in the HC against Solanki for alleged illegal mining in Gir National Park.

The Gujarat High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the matter following a plea in this regard by Bhikhabhai in 2012, when then investigating agency Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch had given a clean chit to Solanki, who was the Junagadh BJP MP at the time.

Based on an additional chargesheet filed by the CBI, Solanki was arrested in 2013 and later released on bail.

Bhikhabhai had moved the Supreme Court in 2015 when witnesses were turning hostile allegedly due to threats issues by Solanki. The SC had ordered a retrial.

Special CBI judge KM Dave convicted the seven accused, including Solanki, who was chargesheeted by the CBI as the key conspirator in the murder.

“At least 91 witnesses of total 196 have testified against Solanki. It was an in-camera trial and we do not still have the detailed judgment copy. But all seven have been convicted for conspiracy and murder,” Yagnik said.

Attacking Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Yagnik said, “In 2013, when CBI arrested Solanki, Rupani-then BJP spokesperson- had called it Congress Bureau of Investigation. Now that Solanki has been convicted, Rupani should take back his words.”

The BJP refused to comment on the court’s verdict.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 22:13 IST