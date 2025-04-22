Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday said former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu has been arrested in connection with a case involving the alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actor-model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani. Former intelligence chief Anjaneyulu arrested in model harassment case

Anjaneyulu is one of the three IPS officers who are under suspension for allegedly "hastily arresting" and "harassing" Jethwani without proper investigation in a case filed against her during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Rana Tata are the other two IPS officers.

According to the home minister, seven people are accused in Jethwani's case. YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar has already been arrested in connection with this case.

"Today, former intelligence chief Anjaneyulu has also been arrested in this matter . We are going ahead transparently. Without evidence, department officials will not proceed for any action. After gathering all the evidence, we are taking some action," the minister told a news channel.

Asserting that there is no need for the TDP-led NDA government to trouble anybody, Anitha said that whoever has committed mistakes would have to be punished.

Referring to Anjaneyulu, she noted that some officials are facing consequences of the actions they did during the previous YSRCP government.

She alleged that some officials had worked to win the favour and appreciation of former CM, ministers and political leaders.

Recalling the imprisonment of senior IAS officer Yerra Srilakshmi, who was arrested for alleged graft during the united Andhra Pradesh era, Anitha questioned why officials working under the YSRCP government face charges, but not under TDP government.

"Even we were in opposition several times. We were booked, but no official was subjected to any hardship because of us. We can vouch for it. But why officials, who worked under your government are being required to stand before the law for committing mistakes? You have to introspect it," she said.

Anitha claimed that some officials are facing "difficulties" now because they allegedly obeyed the erstwhile YSRCP government to commit "mistakes."

Further, she observed that Jethwani reposed faith in the southern state's police department and the NDA alliance government to lodge a complaint, which eventually led to a probe "uncovering the role of some IPS officers in her harassment, leading to their suspension".

Meanwhile, visuals of Anjaneyulu, who was brought from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, went viral.

Early on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh CID Police arrested Anjaneyulu from Hyderabad.

Before the home minister confirmed the case leading to Anjaneyulu's arrest, top police officials and sources remained tight-lipped about the development.

A section of media houses, besides the ruling TDP, claimed that Anjaneyulu had been "arrested."

"IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu has been arrested for harassing a woman under the directions of Jagan Reddy, mobilising the entire government machinery," said TDP in a post on 'X'.

Working as the intelligence chief during the erstwhile YSRCP government, Anjaneyulu toed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's line, TDP alleged and claimed that harassing a woman is a "known fact".

According to TDP, the previous government used all its might to subdue a woman and compel her to "submit" but asserted that the TDP-led government is doing "justice" to her now.

Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Tata and Gunni, then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, were suspended last year after an inquiry revealed their role in the alleged harassment of the model.

