Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah discharged after testing Covid-19 negative

Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah discharged after testing Covid-19 negative

Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on August 3 for an urinary infection and subsequently he also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. On the advice of his doctors, he will quarantine at home for one more week, the statement indicated.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude to the people of the state and political leaders, who wished him a speedy recovery from Covid-19.
Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude to the people of the state and political leaders, who wished him a speedy recovery from Covid-19.
         

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who was admitted at a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for the Covid-19 infection has been discharged after being cured, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

The former CM has been discharged after reports of the second test also came out negative, it said.

Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on August 3 for an urinary infection and subsequently he also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. On the advice of his doctors, he will quarantine at home for one more week, the statement indicated.

The 72-year-old leader of the opposition in the Karnataka assembly has thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal Hospital for the last ten days.He has also expressed his gratitude to the people of the state and political leaders, who wished him a speedy recovery.

Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for the viral disease on August 7.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa who was also under treatment for Covid-19 at the same hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery.

He is currently under self-quarantine at home and is yet to resume work.

