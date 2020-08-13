Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah discharged after testing Covid-19 negative

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:57 IST

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who was admitted at a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for the Covid-19 infection has been discharged after being cured, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

The former CM has been discharged after reports of the second test also came out negative, it said.

Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on August 3 for an urinary infection and subsequently he also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. On the advice of his doctors, he will quarantine at home for one more week, the statement indicated.

ALSO READ | Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19

The 72-year-old leader of the opposition in the Karnataka assembly has thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal Hospital for the last ten days.He has also expressed his gratitude to the people of the state and political leaders, who wished him a speedy recovery.

Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for the viral disease on August 7.

ALSO READ | Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa who was also under treatment for Covid-19 at the same hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery.

He is currently under self-quarantine at home and is yet to resume work.