Former Karnataka minister vows to ‘reclaim’ 36,000 temples: ‘we cannot allow…’

Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister in the Bommai government KS Eshwarappa on Friday gave a clarion call to “reclaim” 36,000 temples amid the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who had to quit Bommai's cabinet over an accusation of corruption, claimed that 36,000 temples were destroyed and mosques were built over it, reported news agency ANI.

“Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. All the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus legally,” ANI quoted Eshwarappa as saying.

The BJP MLA's remark comes days after Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's controversial statement while challenging AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to excavate all mosques in the state to check what lies beneath them. He said that if shivlingas are found, then Muslims will have to hand the mosques to the Hindus and if bodies are found, Muslims can claim those.

Addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra, Bandi Sanjay said, "Wherever mosque premises are excavated, Shivalingas are found. I'm challenging Owaisi that we will dig all mosques in the State. If dead bodies are recovered, you (Muslims) claim it. If Shiva (Shivalinga) is found, hand it over to us. Will you accept it?"

He pledged to ban the Urdu language and abolish minority reservations if BJP comes to power in Telangana.

"If 'Rama Rajya' comes, we will completely ban the Urdu language. In the country wherever bomb blasts take place, it's because Madrasas have become the training centers for terrorists. We should identify them," Telangana BJP chief said.

(With ANI inputs)

