Home / India News / Former Lok Sabha MP, businessman DN Patodia dies at 94
india news

Former Lok Sabha MP, businessman DN Patodia dies at 94

Patodia was also on the board of directors of leading companies, including Hindustan Times, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, and Orient Paper & Industries
Born on January 14, 1928, Patodia was a member of the Fourth Lok Sabha (1967-1971) representing Jalore in Rajasthan (Archive)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha member and prominent businessman DN Patodia died on Monday, a statement by his family said. He was 94.

Born on January 14, 1928, Patodia was a member of the Fourth Lok Sabha (1967-1971) representing Jalore in Rajasthan. As secretary of the Swatantra Party in Parliament, he was a part of several parliamentary committees during his term in the Lower House.

Patodia studied at Calcutta University, and went on to serve as president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in 1985-86. He was also on the board of directors of leading companies, including Hindustan Times, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, and Orient Paper & Industries.

He was named president of the Indian Council of Arbitration in 1985, headed the Economic and Scientific Research Foundation from 1990 to 1993, and was founder president of the All India Bank Depositors Association (1968).

