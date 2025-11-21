Former Manipur police officer shot dead by son; accused later dies by suicide

Imphal: A retired Manipur Police Service (MPS) officer was allegedly shot dead by his 25-year-old son, who later died by suicide on Friday at their residence in Imphal West, police said. A case was registered at the Singjamei police station in Manipur. (Representative photo)

According to the police officers, the son reportedly shot his father inside their residence around 1.30 pm on Friday.

A team from the Singjamei police station went to the spot after receiving the information and initiated an inquiry.

The MPS officer was found injured with a bullet wound on his chest. He was taken to Raj Medicity, North Administrative Officer’s Colony (AOC) hospital where he died during treatment.

A case was registered at the Singjamei police station.

“After shooting the MPS officer, the son reportedly fled inside his room and died by suicide with the same pistol. We found a bullet injury in his head,” a police officer said.

The police officer added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident. However, the reason for shooting by the son is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Both the bodies were sent to the Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) hospital, Imphal morgue.

Family members did not comment in connection with the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290