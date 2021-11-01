Former Miss Kerala and runner-up killed in car crash near Kochi

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, 25, and runner-up Anjana Shajan, 26, were both killed in a road accident at Vytilla near Kochi on Monday when their car tried to avoid a motorcycle, lost control and overturned, according to police.

While both of them died on the spot, two other passengers in the car were injured in the accident and their condition was serious, police said.

Both the women gone visited Kochi for a fashion show, their relatives said.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30am when driver in which the two women were travelling tried to avoid hitting a bike, lost control, hit a tree and turned turtle. The car was found in a mangled state.

Police said they got hold of some CCTV visuals from the area, but it was not clear what exactly triggered the accident.

Relatives of Kabeer and Shajan said they were close friends and worked together on several modelling projects.

Kabeer, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, had won the Miss Kerala title in 2019, and Shajan, reportedly a Thrissur native, finished runner-up that year..