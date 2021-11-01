Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former Miss Kerala and runner-up killed in car crash near Kochi
india news

Former Miss Kerala and runner-up killed in car crash near Kochi

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, 25, and runner-up Anjana Shajan, 26, were both killed in a road accident at Vytilla near Kochi on Monday when their car tried to avoid a motorcycle, lost control and overturned
Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan were killed in a road accident at Vytilla near Kochi on Monday. (Mathrubhumi News)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 05:23 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, 25, and runner-up Anjana Shajan, 26, were both killed in a road accident at Vytilla near Kochi on Monday when their car tried to avoid a motorcycle, lost control and overturned, according to police.

While both of them died on the spot, two other passengers in the car were injured in the accident and their condition was serious, police said.

Both the women gone visited Kochi for a fashion show, their relatives said.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30am when driver in which the two women were travelling tried to avoid hitting a bike, lost control, hit a tree and turned turtle. The car was found in a mangled state.

Police said they got hold of some CCTV visuals from the area, but it was not clear what exactly triggered the accident.

Relatives of Kabeer and Shajan said they were close friends and worked together on several modelling projects.

RELATED STORIES

Kabeer, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, had won the Miss Kerala title in 2019, and Shajan, reportedly a Thrissur native, finished runner-up that year..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta HC order on blanket ban of firecrackers

News updates from HT: APS Deol resigns as Punjab advocate general

‘Mil baant ke malai khate hain’: Kejriwal's take on Cong-BJP corrupt tie-up

In Cong’ UP poll pitch, slew of promises for women including govt jobs
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP