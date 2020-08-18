e-paper
Home / India News / Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s vital parameters stable, still on ventilator support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s vital parameters stable, still on ventilator support

The 84-year-old former President underwent the surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army’s Research and Referral on Aug 10.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army’s Research and Referral on Aug 10.(PTI)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital on August 10.

“There is no change in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” a statement from the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old former President underwent the surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence and he has been in coma since then. He was also tested coronavirus-positive.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths; tally over 2.7 million
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
