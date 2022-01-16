Former SBI employee arrested for stealing gold from bank locker

BHUBANESWAR: A former contractual employee of State Bank of India (SBI) in Odisha’s Koraput district was arrested after he stole around 1.6 kg of gold jewelries from the bank locker after hiding himself in a corner, police said on Sunday.

Shekhar Kuldipiya, who worked as a messenger of SBI’s Laxmipur branch in Koraput district between 2014 and August 2020 was arrested on charges of stealing around 1.6 kg of mortgaged gold ornaments kept in the locker room in November last year.

Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli said Kuldipiya entered the bank on November 30 afternoon on the pretext of some work.

“He then hid himself in the computer server room of the bank. Unaware of Kuldipiya’s presence in the bank’s room, the bank employees locked the gates at 8 PM after banking hours. At night, Kuldipiya came out of the hideout and went to the branch manager’s room to get the strong room and locker keys. He then took away the gold jewelry kept in 21 packets in the strong room and locker, and hid inside the bank’s toilet. He managed to sneak out after the bank opened for regular transactions at around 10 am the next day,” said the SP.

Though the theft of the gold ornaments occurred in November, the bank’s manager became aware of the theft this month following which he lodged a formal complaint on January 14.

When the police examined the footage of CCTVs installed at the branch, they saw Kuldipiya stealing the gold jewelry from the bank. “As he worked as a messenger for 6 years, he was well aware of the bank’s functions and timings. Due to Kuldipiya’s involvement in irregularities, the bank had earlier disengaged him,” the SP said.

Apart from the stolen gold ornaments, police have also seized ₹2.95 lakh cash and household articles worth over ₹1 lakh. The police are probing why the siren and safety alarms of the bank did not blow when the heist happened.