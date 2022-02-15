Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Blow for Congress amid polls as former Union minister Ashwani Kumar quits party

He was the law minister when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government faced corruption allegations
Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:18 PM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar quit the Congress party on Tuesday. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said that he “concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party fold”.

Kumar’s exit is the latest in a series of exits from the Congress and comes in the middle of assembly polls in multiple states.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Jitin Prasada, and RPN Singh are among those who have quit the Congress in recent years and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There was speculation that Kumar too may follow suit.

Kumar referred to his 46-year association with the Congress. He added he hopes to “proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters.” He thanked Gandhi for her “considerations” in the past and wished her the best health.

Kumar was the law minister when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government faced corruption allegations. His attempt to vet a Central Bureau of Investigation report on the coal block allocation scandal, which was being probed under the Supreme Court’s supervision, created controversy and resulted in his exit as the minister. Later, he was made the special envoy to Japan.

Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

