Fortunate to get a good enough rank for my dream college, says JEE Advanced girls topper Kavya Chopra

New Delhi Sitting at her home in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, Kavya Chopra, an IIT-JEE aspirant, anxiously refreshed the results of the JEE (Advanced) exam “every ten seconds” this week, before the final big reveal. She has bagged the All India Rank 98, and has, at the same time, become the topper among girls appearing for the nationwide engineering entrance. The only girl in the top 100 this year, the 17-year-old happy topper looks back at her preparations and calls her worry “unwarranted”.

“Stressful moments are all throughout. The last 15 days, after JEE (Advanced) got over, I had been a bundle of nerves because I was worried about the rank that I was going to get with these marks. Fortunately, I got a good enough rank to get into my dream college - IIT Delhi,” says Chopra a, whose mother is a maths teacher and father is a software engineer. A student of Delhi Public School Vasant Kunj, she says she took online classes from Allen Career Institute. Earlier this year, she had scored a full score of 300 in the IIT-JEE Main exam.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all corners, says Chopra. “Friends are congratulating me. Treat maangte hai! We’re all planning to go somewhere outside, once Covid subsides,” she says.

The pandemic has been tough and schools have been operating online. However, this didn’t have a toll on her academics. “My teachers made sure there wasn’t a lot of difference between the online and offline mode of classes. I never felt the impact of the pandemic where my studies were concerned. Of course, my social life was affected. School was way more fun offline. My friends and I used to chat all the time, we used to play in the ground. Covid has restricted a lot of things

A student of science stream, she scored 97.2% in her Class 12th exams, Chopra says that she couldn’t have done it without the support of her parents. Talking about the diet that she maintained during this time, she says, “I did not a have a say in that aspect. I didn’t have much of an opinion on that at all. Whenever I wanted to eat something outside the routine, I’d just ask them. If they felt it wasn’t too close to an exam, they’d get it for me.”

However, Chopra admits that the pressure and cut throat competition is too much for people her age. “When I look at JEE , it’s just six hours of your day that will be determining the next four years of your life. Naturally, that’s the kind of pressure that can be challenging for someone our age to handle. But when you think about it, a lot of other people are going through that too, right? I’m not the only one. There are 10 lakh such people who went through engineering entrances. When you have that thought in your brain, that you’re not alone but it’s a collective thing, it kind of reduces of gravity of that (pressure). You’re able to focus more on the actual prep rather than the pressure,” she says.

Author tweets @siddhijainn

