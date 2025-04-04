New Delhi, The central committee of the All India Forward Bloc on Friday welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement to construct a memorial to late party leader PK Mookiah Thevar on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary. Forward Bloc welcomes TN CM Stalin announcing plan to build memorial to late leader Mookiah Thevar

It also urged Stalin to take immediate steps for renaming the Madurai airport to "Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Airport".

The Tamil Nadu government will install a statue of German philosopher and revolutionary socialist Karl Marx in Chennai and establish a memorial to late All India Forward Bloc leader Mookiah Thevar at Usilampatti in Madurai, Stalin announced in the assembly on Thursday.

The announcement was made on the eve of Mookiah Thevar's 103rd birth anniversary.

Reacting to the announcement, Forward Bloc general secretary G Devarajan said in a statement, "The party welcomes this long-awaited initiative. This initiative reflects a deep recognition of the significant contribution of PK Mookiah Thevar to Tamil Nadu's political and social landscape, as well as his unwavering dedication to the upliftment of the people."

He noted that Mookiah Thevar was elected to the legislative assembly multiple times and also served as a Lok Sabha MP from Ramnathapuram.

"PK Mookiah Thevar's legacy in the Forward Bloc and his relentless commitment to the welfare of the marginalised sections of society remain an inspiration to generations of activists. His tireless work in advocating for social justice and equality resonates deeply within the heart of Tamil Nadu's political history," Devarajan said.

"The announcement to honour him with a memorial will serve as a fitting tribute to his memory and legacy," he added.

The Forward Bloc also urged Stalin to take immediate steps to advocate for and exert necessary pressure on the Union government for renaming the Madurai airport to "Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Airport".

"Muthuramalinga Thevar, the political mentor and guiding force behind Mookiah Thevar, holds a revered place in the hearts of millions in Tamil Nadu and beyond," he said.

His contributions to the sociopolitical fabric of the state continue to influence the political ideals of many. Renaming the Madurai airport would not only honour his contributions but also cement his place in the annals of India's freedom struggle and political history, Devarajan said.

