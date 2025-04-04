New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested four alleged shooters of the Prince Teotia gang in south Delhi’s Madangir area foiling a potential gang war, an official said on Friday. Four armed shooters of Prince Teotia gang arrested in Delhi; gang war averted

The accused, identified as Rakesh alias Raka , Hunny Rawat alias Badi , Rishu Prasad alias Monu and Dilshad alias Golu , are all repeat offenders involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and arms smuggling, he said.

The police recovered four pistols, including a country-made firearm, along with eight live cartridges and a car from their possession.

Based on a tip-off about the movement of the gang members in a car on BRT Road near Madangir, a police team laid a trap.

Around 10 pm on Thursday, a suspicious vehicle was intercepted and the four suspects were overpowered, police said.

“Three pistols with magazines, one country-made pistol, eight live cartridges and the car used for commuting were recovered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police , South, Ankit Chauhan.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, he added.

Rakesh, a ‘bad character’ of Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, revealed during interrogation that he was recently released on bail after being convicted in a 2016 attempt to murder case.

After his release in March 2025, he rejoined his associates and plotted revenge against a rival gang that had allegedly attacked him in jail, the DCP said.

Rakesh along with Hunny, Rishu and Dilshad planned to target members of the rival gang in Ambedkar Nagar and Malviya Nagar. All four were found carrying firearms, as they anticipated resistance, he added.

According to police records, Rakesh is involved in at least 12 criminal cases, including those under the Arms Act and IPC sections for murder and attempt to murder. Hunny has nine previous cases against him, while Rishu has seven, mostly related to robbery and arms possession.

Dilshad is also a known associate of the gang, the senior police official said.

