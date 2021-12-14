Four cases in Delhi as India Omicron tally inches up

Four more cases of people infected with the Omicron variant were detected in Delhi on Tuesday, and eight more in Maharashtra, officials said, taking the number of reported cases of the heavily mutated variant of Sars-CoV-2 in India above 50, although there does not, currently, seem to be any community transmission of the highly transmissible version of the virus that causes Covid-19.

The national tally of Omicron cases now stands at 53 with eight states/UTs having reported infections — Maharashtra has seen 28 such cases, Rajasthan has reported nine, Delhi six, Gujarat four, Karnataka three, and one case each has been reported in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh.

In Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain said that the variant has not yet “spread in the community” so far and assured people that the situation remains under control, adding that one of the six Omicron patients has been discharged.

“So far, six people have been found Omicron positive in the Capital. One of them has been discharged. All of them had travelled to foreign countries and were transferred to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport,” Jain said.

“Currently, 35 Covid patients and another three suspected cases are admitted to the LNJP Hospital,” he said, adding that so far all of Delhi’s positive Omicron cases have been detected among international travellers.

Eight new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday – seven in Mumbai, and the eighth on the outskirts of the city – all of whom worked in the same office, local officials said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, Mumbai, and the officer-in-charge of the city’s health department, said, “One of them had travelled to London and had tested positive in the first week of December. During the contact tracing, seven of his contacts tested positive and all their samples were sent for genome sequencing. All the patients have recovered and their repeat RT-PCR tests are negative,” Kakani said.

The patients – five men and three women – are in the age group of 24 to 41 and three are asymptomatic, while five have exhibited mild symptoms, state officials said. Their recent contacts are being traced, they said.

To be sure, the new variant has landed on Indian shores at a time when daily infections across the country are at the lowest in at least a year-and-a-half, according to HT’s dashboard.

The seven-day average of daily infections in the country currently stands at 7,900 – the lowest since June 2, 2020, when the pandemic was first taking hold in the country. Furthermore, 55.5% of the country’s adult population has been fully vaccinated, and another 31.5% are partially vaccinated against the disease – factors that experts hope will provide some level of protection against severe outcomes from the disease, possibly even against Omicron.

Experts, however, stressed on the need to remain vigilant as Omicron patients so far are manifesting very mild or no symptoms, which they said raises the need for people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour as people may not realise they’re infected and thus, spread it further.

“None of the patients have so far exhibited conspicuous symptoms – no fever, no hypoxia or respiratory distress. Majority of cases have been asymptomatic and few of the symptoms that we saw were scratchy throat, mild headache and body ache. Earlier, the focus was on oxygen, ICU beds, etc, but now it looks like the focus will be more on closely monitoring and providing symptomatic treatment, if required. Having said that, it is too early to be sure as the numbers are still low,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical superintendent, LNJP Hospital, the designated hospital for treating Omicron patients in Delhi.

“Since a large number of positive cases will be asymptomatic; there is all the more reason for people to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid spreading the disease in community,” he added

Jain said, “Not only Omicron, but we are also fully prepared to tackle any new variant of Coronavirus. There will be 32 types of medicine which will be kept as a buffer stock to treat Covid-infected patients.”

Experts stressed that while the number of Omicron cases remains low at the moment, and not yet a cause for serious concern, people need to be extra vigilant against the disease.

“The numbers are low at the moment but if people behave carelessly then it won’t take much time for the numbers to go up. The disease may seem mild as of now, but we do not know at which point the virus will change behaviour. And even if a small percentage gets severe disease, it will be a huge number for a country as vast as ours,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, director and head of respiratory medicine department, Fortis Healthcare.

There has been a surge in Covid infections to record levels in Denmark, with experts attributing the spike to Omicron infections and the variant will become the dominant strain in the UK by the middle of the month, the country’s Health Security Agency said. It is also expected to become the dominant strain in Norway, while in the US, latest data from the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that it now accounts for 2.9% of sequenced genomes, up from 0% only last week. On Twitter, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the variant now accounts for 13% of sequenced genomes in New York and New Jersey.

Research out late last week showed that a two-dose vaccine regimen showed reduced efficacy in preventing Omicron, while a three-dose regimen or hybrid immunity from a prior infection and vaccines provided more protection. It is likely the vaccines will display greater efficacy in preventing severe disease, but the initial data does indicate that a booster dose of the vaccine may be required. India is yet to take a call on this.

Maurya added that it is the right time to take a call on booster doses. “Now is the time to take a decision on booster dose, especially for the high risk persons, and also begin vaccinating children. Children may not run the risk of developing severe disease, but there is always a risk of them transmitting to others who may get severe symptoms. Right now is the time to decide as the numbers are currently low.”

A day earlier, the first fatality due to an Omicron infection was confirmed in the United Kingdom, with several countries pressing on with large booster dose campaigns to blunt the threat from the heavily mutated virus.

In the short time since it was designated as a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization at the end of November, Omicron is confirmed to have two of the three most threatening traits a mutated Sars-CoV-2 can pick up – it is more transmissible and resistant than any configuration of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Experts are yet to confirm the severity of the disease the virus leads to, but expect it to be less severe.

Several scientists see the arrival of Omicron as consistent with a prediction that the coronavirus will eventually become endemic, evolving every now and then to lead to some serious outbreaks, like what was seen in the annual flu outbreak in 2014-15.