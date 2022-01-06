Four dead, two injured as fire breaks out in Tamil Nadu firecracker factory

Four people died and two injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, the police said. The two injured are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital for burns. This comes just days after five people died in a firecracker factory explosion in the same district, a firecracker manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu. The January 1 fire accident killed five people and left eight others injured. Both accidents happened at firecracker units that hold a licence, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the accident happened near Sattur. “Four people, including the owner, are dead. Two people are being treated,” said Nagaraj, deputy superintendent of police, Sattur in Virudhunagar. The deceased owner, A Karuppasamy (40), holds a licence to run the firecracker manufacturing unit under Sri Solai FireWorks.

On Wednesday, Karuppasamy and an employee, K Senthi (35), were in the room where they were mixing chemicals, which led to the fire breaking out due to friction and quickly spreading. Fire and rescue service officials were immediately pressed into service, and the fire was eventually put out. Offering his condolences, chief minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh each for the injured. Stalin announced the same amount of compensation for the January 1 accident too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a case of carelessness in both accidents that led to the fire,” said Nagaraj when asked what caused two back-to-back accidents, particularly since both units were licensed and had safety norms in place. Fires at factories have been recurring in the state, questioning the safety of employees. Besides, two recent accidents related to fireworks also shocked the state. A shop in Kallakurichi district had stored up firecrackers in October, a few weeks before Diwali, which led to a massive explosion killing seven people, including an 11-year-old boy. In November, a man and his seven-year-old son were killed on the spot when they were riding a two-wheeler with a bag of country-made firecrackers that exploded on the road between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the accidents Virudhunagar district collector, J Meghanath Reddy issued a statement that if irregularities are found in licensed factories, authorities will permanently revoke their license.