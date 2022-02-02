Four months on, TMC bandwagon faces reality check in Goa

PANAJI: It seems ages ago when social media ads for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) began to emerge offering the first hints that the Trinamool Congress, fresh from successfully staving off the challenge from the BJP for its citadel in West Bengal, was looking to set up shop in Goa.

What began as a trickle was soon a torrent as the party swooped in and took a chunk off the Congress led by former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who barely a few weeks earlier told the media that he wasn’t interested in returning to the helm of affairs at the Congress citing his age.

For a while it seemed the Trinamool was out to replace the Congress in Goa like what happened in Meghalaya, where 12 of the 16 Congress leaders shifted allegiance to the Trinamool immediately making it the principal opposition party in the state.

The billboards portraying TMC leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee became ubiquitous across Goa, visibly occupying a bulk of advertising space as the party embarked on a publicity blitzkrieg. Tennis ace Leander Paes, whose father traces his origins to Goa, was deputed to campaign for the party and he set about earnestly playing football with the village kids and buying fish at the local markets to reach out to social influencers and people of consequence to win them over to the TMC.

Pitching herself as the better-placed to take on the BJP, Goa was to be the state from where the Trinamool hoped to launch its national ambitions.

Fast forward four months and on the cusp of polling in Goa, the wheels have come off the Trinamool bandwagon. Two members of the initial team that joined the TMC have since quit accusing the party of failing to stick by its ideas and promises, while a third publicly spoken out against the party while not quitting just yet.

Faleiro himself, who was initially announced as the party’s candidate for the Fatorda constituency to take on Goa Forward supremo Vijai Sardesai, withdrew from the race on the last day of filing of nominations and instead threw his weight behind Seoula Vas, a young lawyer who was chosen to contest after repeated attempts by the Trinamool leadership to convince Faleiro to fight the elections failed.

The party had to make do with candidates who have been rejected by other parties -- eight of the 25 candidates announced by the party were brought on board after they failed to find a place in the list of the Congress or the BJP while a further two are among those who quit the Congress for the TMC anticipating that they were not in the race for the Congress ticket.

Differences between the party’s nominees and foot soldiers of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) that is running the TMC operation in Goa have come to the fore. Veteran politician Churchill Alemao on more than one occasion has displayed his displeasure with either party’s choice of candidates or the stance adopted by the party on issues like the fishing industry.

That the party welcomed in the new entrants at the cost of those who joined earlier was the cause of much consternation among the ‘old guard.’

“Party hoppers have found a place as candidates and though I am a founder member of TMC who joined at the hands of Didi (Mamata Banerjee) at Kolkata on 29th September, my name is kept on hold. I feel the above politics is neither credible nor rooted in ideology. I do not wish to be a party to or involve myself with such a kind of politics which is bereft of all principles... seeing the manner in which the party is functioning, I find no good reason to continue being a member of the Trinamool Congress,” Yatish Naik, said in his missive, announcing his resignation from the party.

But, perhaps what best encapsulated the rise and fall of the Trinamool Congress in Goa was Congressman Reginaldo Lourenco’s move in and out of the party. The three-time MLA from Curtorim who spent some time sulking at the sidelines was mollified and won over by the Congress leadership prompting him to recommit himself to the party. However, a few weeks later and in a move that took his own family by surprise, Lourenco, lured by IPAC announced that he was quitting the Congress and joining the TMC because they had both the ability and the intent to defeat the BJP.

Within three weeks of joining, Lourenco quit the TMC claiming his “own friends started despising him” and that the new dawn that he was promised was only a mirage.

“I was promised a new dawn. I thought there would be a lot of changes in the system. But nothing materialised,” Lourenco said, explaining the reasons behind his quitting.

Realising that it was not in a position to win a sizeable number of seats, the TMC began making a bid for an alliance with the Congress even going public for an alliance -- the party even sent an emissary to personally meet Congress Goa senior observer P Chidambaram in Delhi with the hope of an alliance in Goa.

By then, however, the Congress-TMC relations turned bitter prompting the party to rebuff the TMC.

“If they wanted an alliance they should have come in a good way. You can’t poach our MLAs and then ask for an alliance,” said AICC desk in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“Reginaldo’s leaving the party was a fatal blow to the TMC story in Goa as it revealed that the party has yet to be accepted by the people of Goa. Many of the leaders who joined the party at the beginning have realised that the grass is not always greener on the other side,” Adv Cleofato Almeida Coutinho, a political columnist said.

Despite the recent setbacks, the Trinamool Congress retains the winnability factor in a handful of constituencies, particularly the Aldona and Tivim constituencies in North Goa and at least one constituency in South Goa. The party remains on track to open its account in the state, despite having entered only four months ago, something the AAP was unable to do back in 2017.

The Trinamool Congress has, however, said it remains on track and along with alliance partner the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party “represents the most credible political alternative for the electors in Goa.”

“We do lament the departure of some of our members who have left us, but everyone cannot be given a ticket. We remain confident that a higher number of alliance nominees would be closer to victory in the hustings,” Prof Om Prakash Misra, the media in-charge of the Trinamool Congress said.

“All the 39 alliance nominees have been able to mobilise an adequate number of volunteers and both door to door as well as group meetings in the constituencies are in full swing. In the next few days, the campaign would pick up further momentum as restrictions ease,” he added.

This is the Trinamool Congress’ second attempt at trying to establish a presence in Goa having attempted back in 2012 under the leadership of former chief minister Wilfred de Souza.