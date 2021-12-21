Four more Omicron cases detected in Kerala

With detection of four more cases, total number of Omicron-infected people in Kerala surged to 15, said the state health department. Two Covid infected are the mother and grandmother of a UK-returned patient who was tested positive for the new variant last week.

Two other cases were detected in the state capital - a 32-year-old man who came from Nigeria last week and UK-returned woman passenger, it said adding condition of all infected was stable. All tests were conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology. In Kerala, first Omicron case was detected on Dec 12 in Ernakulam, a UK-returned doctor.

The state has been put on high alert and all districts have been asked to ready isolation wards and stock enough supply of oxygen. Samples from localities where Covid-19 clusters were found will also be sent for genetic analysis. For more than six months, Kerala been reporting maximum Covid-19 cases in the country and in death rate also it is on second spot after Maharashtra.

Experts said by February, Omicron cases may peak in the state.

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,230 new Covid-19 cases on Monday after 39,826 samples tested with a positivity rate of 5.59%. It also reported 22 deaths but added 405 backlog deaths taking total fatalities to 44,922. More than 10,000 deaths, unreported cases between March 20 and June 2021, were added to the bulging list of dead in last three months.