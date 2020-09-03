e-paper
Home / India News / Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held

Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijnor, Dr Dharamveer confirmed the incident and said that the remaining two prison inmates would be nabbed soon.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The four prisoners were brought to the jail in the last week of August on charges of theft and carrying illegal arms.
Four prisoners escaped from a temporary jail in Bijnor on Thursday morning, police said. However, the cops on duty along with other staff members caught hold of two prisoners while their two aides managed to escape. Meanwhile, a search was underway for the remaining two.

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijnor, Dr Dharamveer confirmed the incident and said that the remaining two prison inmates would be nabbed soon. They escaped by breaking the grills of the stairs leading to the rooftop, the SP added.

The prisoners, identified as Sanju, Akshey, Kulbeer and Garman, were brought to the jail in the last week of August and were charged for theft and carrying illegal arms.

The district administration of Bijnor has turned Indira Bal Bhawan into a temporary jail amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

