Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:47 IST

Four prisoners escaped from a temporary jail in Bijnor on Thursday morning, police said. However, the cops on duty along with other staff members caught hold of two prisoners while their two aides managed to escape. Meanwhile, a search was underway for the remaining two.

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijnor, Dr Dharamveer confirmed the incident and said that the remaining two prison inmates would be nabbed soon. They escaped by breaking the grills of the stairs leading to the rooftop, the SP added.

Also read: ‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’ - Satyendar Jain

The prisoners, identified as Sanju, Akshey, Kulbeer and Garman, were brought to the jail in the last week of August and were charged for theft and carrying illegal arms.

The district administration of Bijnor has turned Indira Bal Bhawan into a temporary jail amid the Covid-19 pandemic.