Four seats vacant: Clamour over Cabinet expansion gains momentum, divide grows

The clamour over the cabinet expansion within the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka continues to grow even as several leaders have been openly expressing their concerns, including making explosive claims of possible defections before the next assembly elections.

Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand legislator from Bijapur city (Vijayapura), on Monday, said that there were many MLAs who are currently with the BJP but had already made deals with senior leaders of the Congress to defect.“Many people have already booked their tickets by going to the homes of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah,” Yatnal said on Monday.

He added that the BJP high command, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were well aware of the identities of these people, making an indirect reference to the legislators who defected to the saffron outfit after engineering the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in 2019.

The statements come even as several party leaders continue to express disappointment over not being included in the Cabinet in Bommai’s government, which has four vacant berths.

Yatnal said, “The same people cannot be allowed to continue in the Cabinet and if the expansion does not take place, it can threaten the party’s chances and its very survival.”

At least 17 legislators from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) had resigned from the coalition government and joined the BJP in a move engineered by BS Yediyurappa and others. They were suitably rewarded with ministerial berths even at the cost of overlooking seniors from the party.

While Yediyurappa had most of this dissent under check, the divide grew wider after Bommai, who has been in the party for just over 13 years and replaced the former as chief minister, antagonising the senior fold within the state leadership.

“There are four vacant berths and filling them up will help the government expand its influence and strengthen the organisation. Same people are being given chances repeatedly,” MP Renukacharya, the BJP legislator from Honnali said.

The growing divide within the BJP has been helping the opposition grow stronger and arm themselves to attack the ruling government as well as dent its chances in other upcoming crucial elections like zila and taluka panchayati, Bengaluru city corporation and the 2023 assembly elections.

Chief minister (CM) Bommai on Monday allocated the district in-charge ministers nearly six months after he came to power. Talking about the appointments to boards and corporations, he said that it depends on discussions within the party. “There is no proposal on the issue of appointments to boards and corporations. The party leadership would examine the issue and submit a report. Action would be taken based on that,” Bommai said.He also feigned ignorance about other meetings of BJP legislators who were purportedly discussing the cabinet expansion.

A meeting was held at the residence of BJP leader and minister Umesh Katti on Saturday. The meeting was attended by several legislators from the party in Belagavi.

“There are four vacant berths in the ministry. Naturally there are aspirants for them. Nothing wrong with that. Top leadership will decide on when and how to go about it. I too have brought it to the notice of the top leadership. I will provide all the details as soon as the party high command calls me for discussion,” Bommai said.