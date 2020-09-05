e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Four villagers killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Four villagers killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

The fresh killings have taken the number of people killed in Maoist violence in the region this week to nine, which include two policemen

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:00 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
         

Maoist insurgents have killed four villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on the suspicion of being police informers, inspector general (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said on Saturday. The fresh killings have taken the number of people killed in Maoist violence in the region this week to nine, which include two policemen.

“The villagers were identified as Punem Sannu, Gore Sannu and Aaytu, natives of Pusnar village and Bhusku from Metapal village,” Sunderaj P said. He added the Maoists were unhappy with the development works, including road construction work, in the area.

“They called the villagers, who were supporting the construction work and killed four of them. The other villagers were badly beaten by the Maoists in public. We are still finding the exact details of killings and on which date the killings took place,” he said. Sunderaj P said a police force was due to reach the scene on Saturday evening and then they will get the know the exact situation.

On Friday, Maoists killed two men after branding them as police informers when they had gone to a village in Bijapur from Dantewada. A former sarpanch was killed in Pakhanjur area on Wednesday. In a pamphlet found later, Maoists claimed responsibility for the killing.

Two policemen, who had gone missing, were found dead on Monday and Tuesday in the Bastar region.

Sunderaj P said the incidents of violence have increased because the Maoists are frustrated and under pressure. “They are afraid of the entry of security forces in their core areas in Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur. They have been killing and thrashing innocent tribals out of frustration.”

Another police officer posted in the region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there has been more lodging of cases and villagers are coming out to report against Maoists. “Hence Maoists are trying to instil fear among villagers. Secondly, they want the villagers to not cooperate with or join the police. Thirdly, there is no clarity among Maoists whether to proceed militarily or increase mass support in Bastar. And lastly, there is a gradual deterioration in command and control of Maoists, thus resulting in indiscipline among cadres... cadres take decisions themselves without permission from seniors.”

tags
top news
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In