Four villagers killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:00 IST

Maoist insurgents have killed four villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on the suspicion of being police informers, inspector general (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said on Saturday. The fresh killings have taken the number of people killed in Maoist violence in the region this week to nine, which include two policemen.

“The villagers were identified as Punem Sannu, Gore Sannu and Aaytu, natives of Pusnar village and Bhusku from Metapal village,” Sunderaj P said. He added the Maoists were unhappy with the development works, including road construction work, in the area.

“They called the villagers, who were supporting the construction work and killed four of them. The other villagers were badly beaten by the Maoists in public. We are still finding the exact details of killings and on which date the killings took place,” he said. Sunderaj P said a police force was due to reach the scene on Saturday evening and then they will get the know the exact situation.

On Friday, Maoists killed two men after branding them as police informers when they had gone to a village in Bijapur from Dantewada. A former sarpanch was killed in Pakhanjur area on Wednesday. In a pamphlet found later, Maoists claimed responsibility for the killing.

Two policemen, who had gone missing, were found dead on Monday and Tuesday in the Bastar region.

Sunderaj P said the incidents of violence have increased because the Maoists are frustrated and under pressure. “They are afraid of the entry of security forces in their core areas in Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur. They have been killing and thrashing innocent tribals out of frustration.”

Another police officer posted in the region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there has been more lodging of cases and villagers are coming out to report against Maoists. “Hence Maoists are trying to instil fear among villagers. Secondly, they want the villagers to not cooperate with or join the police. Thirdly, there is no clarity among Maoists whether to proceed militarily or increase mass support in Bastar. And lastly, there is a gradual deterioration in command and control of Maoists, thus resulting in indiscipline among cadres... cadres take decisions themselves without permission from seniors.”