Foxconn to resume ops with nearly 500 workers today

Chennai: Operations at Apple’s contract manufacturing firm, Foxconn, will re-open in a staggered manner from Wednesday, after being shut since December 18 last year following protests by employees demanding better living conditions, quality food and more water in their hostels.

Government officials, who are overseeing the changes, said that less than 500 people will be brought back to the hostels before Wednesday. Among the new norms to be followed at hostels include providing bedding to all employees, lodging fewer people inside each room, providing four liters of drinking water per day to each employee and allowing workers to go home when they request for leave, the officials added.

On December 29 last year, Apple Inc put the site of the Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn on probation, following which all employees were sent back home to various districts across Tamil Nadu. Salaries for the probation period have been paid to employees. Production at the manufacturing firm at Sriperumbudur, 42 km from Chennai, where iPhones are assembled, has been shut since December 18 last year following protests by thousands of workers demanding safe food following a major food poisoning episode.

About 159 employees were hospitalisedafter eating a meal at the hostel’s eatery, managed by the company. Women employees at the firm had complaint about crammed hostel rooms forcing them to sleep on the floor, besides a time limit on water usage in toilets and not enough water and food for them.

The state government stepped in with a few recommendations, to which Foxconn’s management agreed.

Kancheepuram district collector M Arathi said that Foxconn had outsourced the manpower management to a third-party vendor, which had led to the issues. “Now they will directly monitor everything and they are going to take feedback from the employees on a weekly basis,” the collector said.

“Earlier if they made six people stay in a room, it has been brought down to four. Previously they were given a mat and a pillow to sleep. Now they will have bunk beds.”

The state government has also suggested that a single, centralised kitchen be decentralised so that employees could be served warm, if not hot, food. “They work eight hours a day and then they are idle in their hostels. So, the Foxconn management is bringing in some sports activities and skill development for them,” the collector added.

A top government official involved in talks with Foxconn, who did not wish to be identified, said that officials from various departments, including labour welfare and health, are coordinating the efforts to reopen the factory and ensure that basic facilities made for employees at hostels will meet the required standards. “It will re-start with a minimum workforce and step by step production will increase,” the official said. “There is no doubt that employees will be brought back only after corrective steps have been taken,” the official added.

HT reached out to the spokespersons of Apple Inc and Foxconn, but they were yet to respond till the time of going to press.

However, they had released independent statements on Monday.

“For the past several weeks teams from Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Foxconn to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are implemented in the off-site accommodations and dining rooms at Sriperumbudur. Workers will start to return gradually as soon as we are certain our standards are being met in every dormitory and dining area,” Apple’s statement read.

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) said, “We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously. We will gradually begin to welcome back team members as each offsite dormitory becomes ready and is approved.”

This was the first such protest at the company that employs 15,000 people, of which over 10,000 are women. Thousands of workers sat in protest for more than eight hours on the busy Chennai-Bengaluru highway, demanding the health status of their colleagues. The workers are not unionised and their protest was supported by members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) wing in Kancheepuram district.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the CITU said there is no clarity on when the remaining employees will be brought back. “CITU will continue its struggle for the basic rights of the workers. The administrations should engage in the best interest of the workers,” the statement read.

