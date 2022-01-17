Frame ‘model builder-buyer’ agreement, top court tells govt

NEW DELHI The country should have a “national model builder-buyer agreement” to ensure homebuyers are not left at the mercy of whimsical clauses included by real estate developers in their contracts, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it implored the Union government to contemplate framing a standard form housing agreement.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant underscored the “helplessness” of the people, especially middle-class homebuyers, while urging the Centre to examine the pertinent provisions of the Real Estate Regulation and Development (RERA) Act to consider framing a model agreement.

“This issue is very important. We want a national model builder-buyer agreement to be framed by the Union government. At present, across the states, builders can put any term and exploit unwitting buyers. We want the Union to intervene instead of states having their own regulations,” the bench told solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the central government.

The bench added that it is examining the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in the larger public interest. “Forget what has been said in the petition... we are on larger public interest, especially for the middle-class homebuyers who are fleeced by the builders,” the court told the S-G.

It pointed out that the national model agreement should ideally contain certain standard stipulations binding on all builders. “There must be some essential terms which cannot be deviated from... which must be non-negotiable in the interest of the buyers,” the bench added.

It emphasised that RERA is a central legislation and therefore, the central advisory committee, appointed under RERA, should consider framing the standard agreement.

Mehta, on his part, acknowledged the court’s concerns, saying he would examine the provisions of the RERA and would also have a deliberation with the officials concerned to explore the feasibility of a national model builder-buyer agreement.

The court deferred the hearing on Upadhyay’s petition by two weeks to enable the law officer to come back with instructions on the matter. The lead petition in the case has been filed as a public interest litigation (PIL) by lawyer Upadhyay, followed by three other petitions by individual homebuyers challenging inaction by the respective builders in completion of several amenities promised by them in the brochure provided while booking flats.

In October 2021, the bench had issued notices to the Centre, states and Union territories and the Law Commission of India on the clutch of petitions. In its order, the court had referred to sections 41 and 42 of RERA, under which the central advisory council has been obligated to make recommendations to the Centre for framing standard rules to subserve public interest in ensuring that buyers of real estate are not exploited.

Responding to the court notice, the central government filed its affidavit in November 2021, stating that a draft “agreement for sale” was shared with all the states and Union territories in 2016 itself after the implementation of RERA. The Centre put it on the state governments to enforce the terms of any standard form agreement after notifying the rules.

On Monday, Upadhyay and senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who was appearing for the homebuyers of a Karnataka residential project, expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre’s response and argued that the Union government must consider invoking its authority under sections 41 and 42 to frame a model builder-buyer agreement and then circulate it to all states and UTs.

Upadhyay contended that there should be some uniformity in quality of raw materials to be used in construction of a building, besides ensuring that agreements should also be in Hindi and other regional languages.

Guruswamy argued that the S-G should take instructions specifically on the Centre invoking its powers under RERA to frame a model builder-buyer agreement.

Upadhyay has highlighted in his plea that in many cases, the amenities promised in the brochure at the time of sale do not form part of the registered plan and residents are left in the lurch to pursue remedies against developers and authorities. This happens as many developers go for “pre-launch” or “soft launch” of a project without securing requisite approvals from authorities, he added.

“The petition is seeking direction to all states to enforce model builder-buyer agreement and model agent-buyer agreement to avoid mental, physical and financial injury, ensure accountability, develop mechanism to weed out criminal conspiracy for wrongful gain, criminal breach of trust, and dishonest misappropriation of buyers’ money by promoters, builders and agents,” Upadhyay’s petition stated.

Under RERA, the Centre has left it to the states to frame appropriate rules within six months under Section 84 of the Act for implementing the law. Singh said, “In some states, builders get their way and agreements are one-sided. There is no transparency or fair play to restrain builders from indulging in frauds and delays and to protect the flat purchasers from getting duped.”

The petition also demanded that homebuyers should be compensated for the losses incurred due to inordinate delays on the part of builders and promoters.

