France keen to set up institute in Karnataka, says minister Narayan

Karnataka minister for higher education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday that the government of France is keen to set up an “Indo-French Campus Institute” in Karnataka, which would train students with global-level skills.

The statements came after Narayan met Thierry Berthelot, the newly appointed Consul General of France for Bengaluru.

“France is interested to provide courses under Health Category which include Biotech to Artificial Intelligence, Drugs & Health Products, Pharmaceutical Management, Advanced Pharmaceutical Engineering. Under the Industry 4.0 category, it wishes to commence courses of Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, etc, and under Ecology category it wants to commence courses of Biodiversity, Climate Change, Greener Economy, he said. Those who study the above courses will be awarded Joint Degrees (Indo-French Degrees),” according to a statement from Narayan’s office, attributing it to the minister.

The courses of this institute, the minister said, will be aligned with the corporate needs and train students with global-level skills.

Karnataka has seen several partnerships recently, especially in research and development. The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has also proposed a focused policy on Research & Development in the state.

The state higher education council also said that it has decided to enter into a partnership with NSE academy to provide financial awareness for students.

“The state government is having an open mind about this program. This will enable them to provide financial awareness and scientific knowledge about entrepreneurship to students. This will impart knowledge to students on economic policies, fin-tech, capital market, central banks among other subjects. Further, this will include the exchange of knowledge between students and faculties of colleges across the state,” Narayan said.

NSE Academy has already introduced this program in seven states of the country, and about 70 lakh students have been trained, the minister added.