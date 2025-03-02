A question in Assam’s Class 10 final examination pertaining to India’s secularism has sparked a debate across the state. The social science question in the state board examination said, “Suppose the government has set up a hospital in a village called Dambuk. The hospital provides free treatment to the Hindus. People of other religions have to bear the cost of treatment themselves. Can the government take such measures in a country like India? Give your opinion.” “Free treatment for Hindus paid by other religions” Assam class-10 final exam question sparks debate

A copy of the question paper went viral on social media after the exam and several organisations criticised the line of questioning. Some civil society organisations alleged that it was a silent attempt to bring a communal colour to the education system.

Senior advocate of the Gauhati high court and president of Assam Civil Society, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury said, “We know the present political scenario but involving education in their (ruling party) agenda is unfortunate.”

He said that the SEBA board has a legacy and the political leaders should not destroy it. “We are already struggling with the negative campaigns on religious issues through social media platforms. Such questions will provoke students to think more about the differences, which is dangerous for Indian society,” he added.

Students organisations from across the state criticised this and some of them submitted memoranda to the state government opposing such questions.

The student union members of Hailakandi’s Srikishan Sarda College on Friday submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner and said that they’d launch protests if such questions are repeated in future.

Salma Khatun Barbhuyan from the students’ union said, “Think about the mental condition of a non-Hindu student after reading such a question. If we write against it, we’ll not get marks and if we follow our hearts, we won’t be able to support it. It is mental harassment,” she said.

Responding to the debate, Assam education minister, Ranoj Pegu said that there was no point in creating an issue out of it because the education department was trying to know if the students understand the secular character of India.

“The preamble of the Constitution says India is a secular country and the students need to understand the term practically. These subjects were taught in the classes and the question didn’t come suddenly. I don’t understand why this is even a topic of discussion,” he said.

Separately, students’ organisations such as the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) claimed that the social science questions were too tough for Class 10 students.

Swmaosar Basumatary from the ABSU said, “The questions of social science were almost of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) standard and Class 10 students struggled because of that.”

About the difficulty level of the question papers, Pegu said the authorities were trying to elevate the standard of education and it’ll be modified in future if required.