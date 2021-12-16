Free treatment for villagers who helped in Coonoor rescue operation: Army

Chennai Villagers of Nanjappa Chathiram in Coonoor in Nilgiris district who were the first to start relief operations when a helicopter carrying chief of defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others crashed on December 8 will receive free consultation at a military hospital in Wellington, it was announced by the army here on Wednesday.

“We will also conduct medical camps every month here,” Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area said on the sidelines of an event in Chennai.

“There are several old people in the village and they could use these facilities,” he said after addressing a press conference to inform that the War Memorial in Chennai will be open to public from December 16 to 19 as part of the Vijay Diwas which is celebrated annually to commemorate victory in the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

On Monday, the Lieutenant General facilitated the villagers and rescue personnel. Two villagers, Krishnasamy and Chandrakumar, who first witnessed the crash were handed over a cash award of ₹5,000 each.

The villagers rushed with water in their pots to put out the fire from the chopper. Their blankets were used to carry the injured army personnel. They also informed the fire services and police immediately.

General Arun on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to thank him for the help rendered by the state government to the armed forces in handling the situation. “Such support will encourage youngsters to join the army in the future in the interests of the nation. Your actions have sent a message to soldiers that the Tamil Nadu government supports them,” the officer said in a letter which was released by the state government.