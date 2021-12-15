Freedom struggle history left out many seers: Modi in UP

The contribution of spiritual gurus in the freedom movement had not been recorded in history the way it should have been but the younger generation was being introduced to their role, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in Varanasi.

Modi was speaking at the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafal Dev Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi. The occasion also marked the 100th anniversary of freedom fighter Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj’s imprisonment for allegedly inciting mutiny against British rule.

“There were many saints who left their spiritual practices and participated in the freedom struggle. Their contribution was not recorded in history the way it should have been. When we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav, it is our responsibility to bring this contribution to light. So today, the country is remembering the contribution of its saints and gurus and introducing it to the young generation,” said Modi, referring to the celebrations marking 75 years of independence.

The PM, speaking a day after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, highlighted that Sant Sadafal Dev was one of the first people to go to jail in the non-cooperation movement. He also greeted the citizens on the occasion of Gita Jayanti.

“During freedom movement, Sadguru gave a mantra of Swadeshi. Now, the nation has started the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission. Local trade, business and products are being strengthened. Local is being made global,” said the PM. “By giving strength to the local business and focusing on employment generation, local is being made global.”

He emphasised that cities like Varanasi preserved the seeds of India’s identity, art and entrepreneurship even in the toughest of times. “Where there is a seed, the tree begins to expand from there. And that is why, when we talk about the development of Banaras, it also forms the road map for the development of the entire India,” said Modi. “Embracing the novelty while retaining the old, Banaras is giving a new direction to the country,” he added.

The PM also urged people to take a resolution to educate their daughters and develop their skills.

“Along with their families, the people who can afford, should also take the responsibility of skill development of one or two daughters from financially weaker section families,” he said.

Appealing to people to save water, he said, “We have to keep our rivers, Gangaji and all water sources clean.” These can be resolutions that should be given momentum in the next two years.”