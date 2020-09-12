Fresh five-point plan to douse flare-up at border

india

India and China have finalised a five-point road map to address the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including disengagement of troops and easing of tensions, even as New Delhi conveyed its strong concern at the massing of Chinese troops without any credible reason and will now wait to see if Beijing translates its words into action.

The consensus on the five points was reached during talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Moscow on Thursday evening. The talks lasted two-and-half hours.

A joint statement issued early on Friday morning said that the ministers agreed both sides should be guided by the consensus of the top leadership on developing India-China relations, “including not allowing differences to become disputes”. They agreed the situation on the LAC is not in the interest of either country, and “therefore...the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions”. They further agreed that both sides would abide by all existing agreements and protocols on boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and “avoid any action that could escalate matters”.

The two sides will continue communicating through the Special Representatives mechanism, and the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs. The ministers also agreed that “as the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence-building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity”.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the Indian side highlighted its strong concern at the massing of Chinese troops and equipment along the LAC without any credible explanation.

“The presence of such large concentration of troops was not in accordance with the 1993 and 1996 agreements and created flashpoints along the LAC. The provocative behaviour of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols,” said one of the people cited above.

“The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all friction areas. That is necessary to prevent any untoward incident in the future. The final disposition of troop deployment to their permanent posts and the phasing of the process are to be worked out by military commanders,” the person added.

The people said the five-point roadmap is a broad template for disengagement, though differences remain on crucial issues such as how far the troops should be pulled back from the LAC. The Indian side made it clear the ultimate goal should be to move forces back to their permanent posts, at least 20 km or more from the LAC, so that the high levels of tension dissipate, the people added.

The Indian side said it expected full adherence to agreements on the management of border areas and that it “would not countenance any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally”, the people said. It also pointed out that Indian troops had scrupulously followed agreements and protocols on the border areas.

Jaishankar, who has served as India’s envoy to Beijing and knows Wang well, made it clear India recognises that a solution to the boundary question requires time and effort, but it was equally clear that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas is essential for developing the overall ties, the people said.

Recent incidents in eastern Ladakh had “inevitably impacted the development of the bilateral relationship”, and an “urgent resolution of the current situation was in the interest of both nations”, the external affairs minister was quoted as saying by the people.

Jaishankar also noted that since the resumption of ambassadorial-level relations in 1976 and holding of boundary talks since 1981, bilateral ties have developed on a “largely positive trajectory”. While there have been incidents from time to time, peace and tranquillity has largely prevailed on the border, and bilateral cooperation developed in a broad range of domains to give the relationship a more substantive character, he noted, according to the people.

Jaishankar and Wang met for the crucial talks in Moscow against the backdrop of a spike in tensions on the LAC after both countries amassed more troops in the Ladakh sector.

The two leaders were in the same room twice earlier in the day – first for a meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO and then for a luncheon meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) grouping – before holding their bilateral talks a little after 8 pm Indian time on Thursday.

A Chinese foreign ministry statement cited Wang as saying that “it is normal for China and India to have differences as two neighbouring major countries”, but it is important to “put these differences in a proper context vis-a-vis bilateral relations”. The statement further said the Chinese side is willing to “support enhanced dialogue between the frontier troops on both sides to resolve specific issues”, and it will stay in touch through diplomatic and military channels to restore peace and tranquillity.

The Chinese statement quoted Wang as outlining China’s “stern position” on the border situation and “emphasising that the imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions”. He also said the “frontier troops must quickly disengage so that the situation may de-escalate”.

However, New Delhi has rejected all assertions by Beijing that Indian troops had crossed the LAC and blamed the latest face-offs during August 29-30 and on September 7 on provocative military actions by Chinese forces.

There have been face-offs on the south bank of Pangong Lake after provocative Chinese movements to change the status quo during August 29-30. India said during the latest face-off on September 7, Chinese soldiers fired in the air after being prevented from closing in on an Indian forward position – the first time guns were used on the LAC since 1975.

Since then, both sides have further strengthened their military presence by moving in additional troops, tanks and other weaponry. The Chinese side, however, has been rattled by India’s proactive move of positioning its troops on several strategic heights to prevent further land grabs on the south bank of Pangong Lake.

Former ambassador Rajiv Bhatia, distinguished fellow for foreign policy studies at Gateway House, said that despite the view taken by some sceptics, the meeting had produced a reasonable outcome.

“The result is better than the external affairs minister coming back empty handed. In that scenario, things would have looked truly grim. It is also significant that the two sides agreed that the continuation of the current situation is not in their interests. India always believed in this obvious realty and now China is also subscribing to it,” he said.

“An agreement is worth the paper it is written on provided it is implemented. While there are obvious difficulties in implementing it, it is in the interest of both countries to implement it scrupulously,” Bhatia said.