Fresh plea in Karnataka high court seeks permit to wear hijab on Fridays

A fresh petition was filed before the Karnataka high court on Thursday, seeking to allow wearing hijabs in educational institutions on Fridays and the holy month of Ramzan. In its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row last week, the court restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Poor Muslim girls are suffering because of restriction on wearing hijab. I request the court to pass an order allowing girls to wear hijab on Friday, which is Jumma day for the Muslim, and during the holy month of Ramzan, which is coming soon,” petitioner Vinod Kulkarni, the lawyer appearing on behalf of the Muslim girls, submitted before the full bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi.

Kulkarni also told the high court that the hijab issue has created “mass hysteria” and was disturbing the “mental health of poor Muslim girls”. He added that “banning hijab is tantamount to banning Quran”.

To this, chief justice Awasthi said, “For you, hijab and Quran are same things.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Not for me, but for the entire world. I am a devout Brahmin, Hindu. Quran applies to entire Muslim community across the world,” Kulkarni responded.

Calling the argument “bit far-fetched”, the chief justice said the court will consider the petition seeking to allow hijab on Fridays. “You want them to be allowed hijab on Fridays? We will consider what you argue,” the high court chief justice added.

During the hearing on Thursday, advocate Rahamuthallah Kothwal, representing one of the petitioners, cited Article 51(c) of the Constitution of India.

Article 51(c), mentioned in Part IVA under fundamental duties, asks to foster respect for international law and treaty obligations in the dealings of organised peoples with one another; and encourage settlement of international disputes by arbitration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which was ratified by India in 1993, Kothwal said, “My submission is that the action of the State is not in consonance with the international conventions ratified by India.”

The bench, however, dismissed the petition saying the high court’s rules on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) were not complied with in Kothwal’s application. “You are testing our nerves. We will dismiss the petition with costs...This PIL has been filed without complying with the same (HC rules on PIL). It is dismissed.”

Senior advocate AM Dar, who represented one of the petitioners in the case, argued that the January 25government order (GO) on hijab was “cryptic, unconstitutional and illegal”. However, the hearing on the petition was stopped, once again, for not complying with the HC rules of PILs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said he will make submissions on behalf of the Karnataka government on Friday. Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the college development committees, said he will follow the AG’s arguments.

The matter was posted for hearing at 2.30 pm on Friday.

On Wednesday, advocate Ravivarma Kumar, representing a section of Muslim students, argued that the state government was picking on hijab alone. “Hindu girls wearing bangles and Christian girls wearing cross are not sent out,” he told the bench.

Alleging discrimination against Muslim girls purely based on religion, Kumar underlined that no other religious symbol was considered in the government order. “Why only hijab? Is it not because of their religion?” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar further argued that the Karnataka government order did not have specific “provisions or rules of the ban on wearing hijab”.

He also criticised the constitution of the College Development Committee, an expert panel formed by the state to resolve the controversy, noting it has a legislator as the head. Arguing that the MLA will be representing a certain political party or an ideology, Kumar asked whether it can be entrusted with the welfare of the students. “The College Development Committee cannot have police power over students,” Kumar told the high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON