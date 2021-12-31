Fresh restrictions push revellers outside Bengaluru

With fresh restrictions imposed by the state government, Bengalureans are choosing to either go out or have house parties. With hotels, pubs and restaurants advancing their closing time to suit the night curfew, professional DJs, who usually work in different pubs and clubs, have been booked for private parties as there is no restriction on them.

Bengaluru city police imposed additional restrictions in view of the new year celebrations on Friday. As per the revised order, prohibitory orders will be in place from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Saturday.

While there are no changes to restrictions imposed earlier, including night curfew, the revised order has been issued to ensure that no more than four persons gather at public places such as main roads, open areas, parks, grounds etc. to celebrate New Year.

Rakesh Mishra, a city-based lawyer, said he was planning to stay in Bengaluru for the new year, but with all the restrictions, he decided to book a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “As per the current guidelines, the restaurants and pubs have to close by 10 pm, which mean the last order would be around 9 pm. So, my family and friends have booked the resort and since it’s a private property our celebrations can go late into the night,” he said.

Kuttan Nair, who runs a travel agency, said they have got more bookings for travel this year. “A lot of people is moving out of the city. We had to scramble to get vehicles due to last-minute bookings and due to restrictions, the number of vehicles is high too. People want personal vehicles instead of tempos and other larger vehicles,” he said.

For those staying back in the city, house parties and barbeques are the name of the game. “We used to party at a club generally. Last year, we couldn’t do it. So, this year, we are going to a friend’s farmhouse for a party,” said Krishnan R, a city-based IT employee. According to him, due to high traffic getting out of the city was difficult.

For the owners of pubs and restaurants, it was another bad year for business. According to establishment owners, government order has forced them to cancel several bookings that have been made weeks in advance. Amit Roy, a member of the National Restaurant Association of India and who runs restaurants like Watson’s and Slug in Bengaluru, said advance paid and travel tickets booked for artists are proving to be an additional cost to already suffering without bookings.

“The industry creates so many jobs and we employ more people during the festive season. We are going to lose all that money now. Even though we have been generating revenue for the government, but now they are ignoring us,” said Roy.

The excise department, which collects levies on the sale of Indian made liquor (IML) and beer, breached the targets by ₹1,547 crore keeping up its performance despite the pandemic in 2021. The Yediyurappa regime revised its revenue targets from IML and beer in May after the state underwent a spell of lockdown that was imposed to curb the spread of the infection. While the government fixed a target of ₹22,700 crore, the excise department has mopped up ₹23,131 crore as of March 31.

“The government has got its revenues as spirits are sold in several places and the budget targets are achieved. But those who are dependent on alcohol licence and even veg restaurants... What should they do and how to recover losses? We were not given any concessions in anything?” Govindraj Hegde, president of the Karnataka Wine Merchants Association, said.