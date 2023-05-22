Ex-MLA among 3 held for fresh round of Manipur violence: Biren Singh

Manipur capital Imphal witnessed a fresh round of violence and arson on Monday with a group of people setting a few houses on fire. On Sunday night, there was violence in one area of Imphal West district where three persons were injured when miscreants shot at them.

Manipur violence: A convoy of vehicles including carrying essential goods moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal in view of the ongoing tensions in Manipur (ANI File)

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh confirmed the developments and stressed that action has been taken against those involved. Three people, including a former MLA were taken into custody on Monday for their alleged involvement in violence. The former legislator has been identified as T Thangzalam Haokip of Henglep constituency in Churachandpur district.

“On Sunday night, three persons sustained minor injuries in Imphal West district in an incident. Police have arrested the culprits who were involved along with the double barrel guns used,” Singh said.

“On Monday, another minor incident took place in the New Lambulane part of Imphal city. It is very unfortunate that an ex-MLA was involved in the conspiracy. Two armed personnel carrying single-barrel guns threatened vendors and asked them to vacate the area. Both these persons along with the ex-MLA have been picked up,” he added.

Singh said that the situation in Manipur has remained by and large peaceful in the past 10 days and appealed to people in the state to remain calm and help restore peace and normalcy soon.

According to officials, Monday’s incident took place in the New Checkon market area of New Lambulane in Imphal East district around 2 pm when some houses of those who fled the violence that erupted earlier this month, were set on fire.

The arson was preceded by a clash in the main market in New Checkon, an area that is home to a mix of Kuki, Meitei and other ethnic groups. On Monday morning during relaxation in curfew, a group of people armed with firearms and led by the former MLA allegedly asked traders belonging to a particular community to close their shops.

Following the violence, the relaxation in curfew in the capital area has been reduced by two hours. Earlier curfew was relaxed from 6am to 4pm. The relaxation has now been curtailed and will end at 2pm.

“Sporadic incidents of violence have been taking in some places in past days, but there is no major flare-up or loss of lives recently. As and when such incidents take place, army and para-military forces already deployed in the state reach these spots and bring things under control,” said Lt Col Mahender Rawat, PRO (Defence), Guwahati.

On Sunday, the Manipur government extended the restrictions on internet services, which started on May 3, for another five days till 3pm on May 26.

The notification said this was being done “to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order” and to “stop spread of disinformation and false rumours”.

Ethnic violence started in many parts of Manipur on May 3 and continued till May 5 following a proposal to grant ST status to the dominant Meitei community and opposition by tribal groups to it. Violence and arson have claimed over 70 lives and over 30,000 people have been displaced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail