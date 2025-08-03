Itanagar, In Kibithoo, one of India's easternmost villages located near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, a group of children huddle under a solar light in the evening to download their next day's homework. From education to e-commerce, internet connectivity rewiring life in Arunachal

Until just a few years ago, Kibithoo had no mobile signal, no internet, and virtually no digital access. Today, satellite-powered internet terminals installed under the BharatNet Phase-II project beam connectivity to the local primary school, the village panchayat office, and several homes.

For the villagers, the arrival of the internet feels nothing short of a revolution.

"Earlier, we used to wait for days for information. Now my son attends online tuition and watches science videos on YouTube," said Kunsang Chodon Meyor, a mother of two.

Arunachal Pradesh's challenging terrain, dense forests, and widely scattered settlements have digital inclusion difficult. But with renewed efforts from both the Centre and the state government, even remote blocks such as Chaglagam and Gelling are witnessing early signs of the internet age.

Projects under BharatNet, coupled with 4G towers installed by BSNL and Airtel, are extending high-speed internet access to gram panchayats and far-flung border villages. As of now, over 1,300 gram panchayats across the state have been connected through BharatNet Phase-II, with another 500 slated to come online through satellite or microwave links.

"Digital connectivity was once a dream here. Now, it is the lifeline," said Samir Kri, a local resident of Walong in Anjaw district of the state.

One of the most visible changes has come in the field of education.

In Menchuka, a picturesque village in Shi-Yomi district, teachers now use smart TVs and internet-based content to make lessons more engaging, especially when textbooks arrive late.

"Earlier, we relied only on blackboard teaching. Now, we show children documentaries and interactive mathematics apps. It keeps them engaged," said Dege Ete, a government school teacher from Lungte.

Some villages are also experimenting with digital libraries, using offline Wi-Fi intranets to share videos and e-books to avoid straining limited internet bandwidth.

Internet access is reshaping local economies as well. In towns like Dirang in West Kameng and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, farmers and artisans are learning to market their products online through training provided by NGOs and Common Service Centres .

"I listed my homemade pickles on WhatsApp and now sell to buyers in Itanagar and even Tezpur in Assam," said Rubu Yassung, a young entrepreneur from Ziro.

"Without internet, I was just a village seller. Now, I feel like a brand," she added.

Government schemes have also become more accessible. From applying for ration cards and birth certificates to accessing PM-Kisan benefits or pension schemes, digital centres are sparing villagers from long, difficult trips to district headquarters.

"Earlier, we had to walk for hours to submit a single form. Now we do it in minutes online," said Akha Wangsu, a farmer in Pongchou under Longding district of the northeastern state.

Still, full digital inclusion remains a work in progress. Harsh weather, frequent landslides, unreliable power supply, and slow backhaul networks continue to disrupt connectivity in many areas.

Digital literacy also remains patchy. While younger generations adapt quickly, many older residents are still hesitant to use digital services, and gaps in cybersecurity and financial awareness persist.

"Connectivity is the first step, not the last. We need training, reliable power, and affordable data," said Sangey Pema, a tech volunteer in Tawang.

In a joint effort between the state and central governments, 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh were dedicated to the nation in April 2023. These towers cover 336 villages, bringing high-speed network connectivity to thousands and enabling digital services across education, healthcare, e-commerce, and agriculture, catalysing socio-economic development.

So far, over 1,310 gram panchayats have been connected with optical fibre under the BharatNet scheme, and more than 1,156 additional towers are in the pipeline to push digital inclusion further in the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transparent and efficient governance through a digital-first approach.

In a recent social media post, Khandu emphasised that digital governance is not only about modernisation, it’s about transforming the system.

"Reflecting on a time when governance was synonymous with long queues, misplaced files, and approvals that often depended on personal influence rather than genuine need, that's why we chose the digital path. Not just to modernise, but to cleanse the system, to bring back trust," Khandu stated in a post on X.

