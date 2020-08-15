From inspecting the guard of honour to Independence Day speech: PM Modi to hoist tricolour today

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 07:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Delhi Police. Major Shweta Pandey will assist PM Modi in unfurling the national flag.

Here is how the 74th Independence Day ceremony will take place:

* PM Modi will be received by defence minister Rajnath Singh and defence secretary Ajay Kumar as he arrives in front of Red Fort’s Lahore Gate at 7.18am from Rajghat.

* Kumar will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Delhi area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, to the Prime Minister.

* Lt Gen Mishra will then conduct PM Modi to the saluting base where a combined inter-services and police guards will present the general salute to him, following which he will inspect the Guard of Honour, positioned directly in front of the tricolour across the moat below the ramparts.

* This year, the Indian Army is the coordinating service and the Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lt Col Gaurav S Yewalkar. The army contingent will be commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the navy contingent by Lt Commander KVR Reddy, Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar will lead the air force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent will be led by additional deputy commissioner Jitender Kumar Meena.

* PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort after inspecting the Guard of Honour and will be greeted by the defence minister, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

* Lt Gen Mishra will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais to unfurl the national flag after which the National Guard will give ‘Rashtriya Salute’ to the tricolour. The unfurling of the tricolour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.

* The National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the army, navy, air force and Delhi Police will present ‘Rashtriya Salute’ at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the prime minister. Major Surya Prakash from the Army will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The naval contingent for the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Vivek Tingloo, IAF contingent by Squadron Leader Mayank Abhishek and Delhi Police contingent by additional deputy commissioner Sudhanshu Dhama.

* PM Modi will address the nation after unfurling the tricolour. The cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the national anthem after the Prime Minister’s speech.