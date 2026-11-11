Noida Metro extension to landmark museum project and more: A look at key cabinet decisions

Centre on Wednesday approved a series of key decisions spanning fertiliser subsidies, metro connectivity, heritage preservation and entrepreneurship. The four major decisions include a 64.3% increase in the fertiliser subsidy budget for the 2026-27 Rabi season, approval for the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension, funding for the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum and the continuation of the Stand-Up India Scheme for five years until March 2031.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved several key projects and cleared the continuation of important schemes. (PMO)

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Here are the four key decisions:

1. Fertiliser subsidy budget raised by 64% to ₹ 62,370 crore

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The Union Cabinet approved a subsidy budget of ₹62,370 crore for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the 2026-27 Rabi season, marking an increase of 64.3% over the ₹37,952 crore allocated for the previous season.

Deep Dive Which stations will the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension connect? The 8.449-km extension will connect Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4, with five elevated stations. It will also provide an interchange with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector 61. Why was the fertiliser subsidy budget increased for the 2026-27 Rabi season? The ₹62,370 crore budget reflects international fertiliser prices and input costs. The increase comes amid disruptions to global fertiliser trade and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Where will the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum be built, and when is it due to open? The museum will be developed in New Delhi’s North Block and South Block, using the heritage buildings through adaptive reuse. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2031.

The increase of ₹24,418 crore comes amid disruptions in the international fertiliser market following the US-Israel attacks on Iran in February. Restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global fertiliser trade, have further affected the market.

The revised subsidy allocation takes into account trends in international fertiliser prices and input costs.

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2. Cabinet clears ₹ 2,390-crore Noida Metro extension; Blue and Aqua lines to get new link

{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved an 8.449-km extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line at a cost of ₹2,390 crore on Wednesday, paving the way for improved connectivity between the Delhi Metro network and Noida and Greater Noida West. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved an 8.449-km extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line at a cost of ₹2,390 crore on Wednesday, paving the way for improved connectivity between the Delhi Metro network and Noida and Greater Noida West. {{/usCountry}}

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The project is aimed at improving access to commercial, residential and institutional hubs along the route.

The extension will have five elevated stations and connect Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4.

A key feature of the project will be an interchange facility with the Delhi Metro's Blue Line at Noida Sector 61. This will provide commuters with an additional connection to the wider Delhi-NCR Metro network.

3. ₹ 3,230 crore for Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum approved

The Union Cabinet ₹3,230 crore">approved ₹3,230 crore for the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum in New Delhi's North Block and South Block.

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The project is scheduled for completion by March 2031 and will showcase India's civilisational history spanning 10,000 years.

The museum will be developed in the two nearly century-old heritage buildings that have served as the seat of the Union government. The project will involve the adaptive reuse of the existing structures to create the national museum.

4. Cabinet approves continuation of Stand-Up India Scheme until March 2031

The Union Cabinet also approved the continuation of the Stand-Up India Scheme for another five years, until March 31, 2031.

The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship among women, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by providing financial assistance to 2.5 lakh additional entrepreneurs over the next five years.

Since its launch in April 2016, the scheme has facilitated loans to more than 2.75 lakh entrepreneurs belonging to these categories, a government press release said.

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