From the Archive: Kapil Dev smashes Hadlee’s Test record

India’s Kapil Dev Nikhanj on February 8, 1994, became a sporting deity in his own right when he joined a select band of cricket’s record-makers.

By breaking Richard Hadlee’s world record of 431 wickets, Kapil confirmed his achievement of having taken more wickets than any other bowler in the history of Test cricket.

Kapil did not keep his well-wishers waiting for long as the third and final Test commenced at the Motera Stadium. In fact, he reached the milestone within 65 minutes of the start of play when he induced a thick edge from Sri Lankan left-hander Hashan Tillekerante to be caught at silly-point by skipper Azharuddin.

A cursory wave, perhaps directed at wife Romy in the stands, was the only emotion betrayed by the Indian all-rounder in his moment of glory.

Later, Kapil was more forthright when he dedicated the 432nd wicket to his father, Ramlal Nikhanj.

“My cricket is dedicated to my father and I will continue to play to fulfil his dream,” said Kapil after the celebrations were over in the Indian team’s dressing room. “It is very nice to achieve something what any cricketer is looking forward to.”

“But I have still to prove a lot of things,” Kapil said.

“I didn’t even notice the dismissal except that I knew it was a bat-pad decision. Then I heard Sanjay (Manjrekar) screaming and when I looked back, I saw the umpire s finger raised,” he said reconstructing the incident.

About his future, Kapil said fitness was the most important factor.

“At my age I have to be super-fit both physically and mentally,” he said. “And I will be the happiest man if one of my countrymen breaks the record someday.”

KAPIL VERSUS HADLEE

Kapil Dev, who changed the Indian pace scene, took 44 Tests more than Sir Richard Hadlee to shatter the latter’s record.

Kapil equalled Sir Richard’s mark of 431 wickets in his 129th Test in Bangalore as against 86 matches that Hadlee took. It took Kapil 27,452 deliveries to reach the landmark as against Hadlee’s 21,918 deliveries.

Hadlee got his record during the 1988-89 series at Bangalore, breaking the 373-wicket record of lan Botham. He claimed five or more wickets in an innings 36 times compared to 23 by Kapil, and 10 or more wickets in a match nine times compared to twice by the Indian.

The ‘Haryana Hurricane’ was given a standing ovation by a delirious crowd even during the run-up for the ball that brought him and the country glory. His wife, Romy, celebrated the landmark in the stands along with friends.

Interestingly, Kapil’s career-best figure of nine for 83 was also achieved at the same venue. And Bangalore, where Kapil equalled Hadlee’s record last month, was also the venue where Sir Richard had set the record.

It was an emotion-packed moment for the Indian hero as he, and the entire team, appealed vociferously — backed up by a boisterous crowd at the Gujarat Stadium- for a full five seconds before umpire AL Narasimban declared the batsman Tillekaratne out.

(Edited excerpts from a report published in HT’s edition of February 9, 1994)