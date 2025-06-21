Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Fugitive wanted in 12-year-old fake currency case extradited by UAE

PTI |
Jun 21, 2025 12:16 AM IST

Fugitive wanted in 12-year-old fake currency case extradited by UAE

New Delhi, A fugitive with a 12-year-old Interpol red notice against him and wanted by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a fake currency racket was extradited by the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said.

Fugitive wanted in 12-year-old fake currency case extradited by UAE
Fugitive wanted in 12-year-old fake currency case extradited by UAE

Moideenabba Ummer Beary, wanted by the NIA's Kochi unit, was brought to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai by flight No. AI-920 on Friday after the completion of extradition proceedings in the UAE on Thursday, they said.

"The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow up by the CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Beary was wanted by the NIA in a case of counterfeiting Indian currency notes, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

He was arrested in the UAE in 2015 and since then his extradition proceedings were going on.

He allegedly procured high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes in Dubai and transported the same to Bengaluru through Sharjah.

"The CBI got the Red Notice published against the subject on December 30, 2013, through Interpol on the request of NIA. The accused subject was arrested in the UAE and an extradition request was sent to the UAE through MHA and MEA," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said that soon after the recovery of FICNs from four different locations in Kasaragod district in Kerala, it secured the revocation of Baery's passport and a red corner notice was also issued.

"In 2015, the absconding accused was located and arrested by the UAE authorities, following which an extradition request was sent to that country by the NIA. On completion of the process, the UAE authorities extradited the accused on June 19," the NIA said in a statement.

NIA investigations into the case revealed that Beary, a native of Karnataka's Udupi district, conspired with the co-accused to procure high-quality FICNs with a face value of 31 lakh from the UAE, it said.

"The FICNs were trafficked into India by another accused, Usman, by flight through Bengaluru. The accused then circulated the FICNs in and around Kasaragod district," the statement said.

The NIA has so far chargesheeted six accused, including Beary, in the cases under various sections of IPC, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On