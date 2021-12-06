Funeral of 14 civilians held as protests continue in Nagaland

Hundreds of mourners joined Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio to pay their last respect to the 14 civilians shot dead by security personnel during a botched ambush and a subsequent confrontation with local villagers on Saturday and Sunday.

An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in Mon district of Nagaland state on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents.

The army has said the miners were killed after they laid an ambush following “credible intelligence” about an armed insurgent group moving in the area. When asked to stop, the pickup truck carrying the miners sought to flee, resulting in a mix-up based on mistaken identity, Union home minister Amit Shah told Parliament on Monday.

Another eight people were killed by troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd across two separate incidents, with a soldier also being killed and army vehicles being set ablaze.

Hundreds of locals carried the victims’ coffins to the helipad ground in Mon district to conduct prayers, as a curfew imposed on Sunday was lifted partially during the three-hour public funeral. “Curfew was lifted specifically for the locality where the funeral was held,” deputy commissioner Mon Thavaseelan K said.

On Monday, for the second day, street protests and candle light marches were held across the state for the victims. A police officer described the ground situation as “tense but under control”.

A six-hour shutdown called by Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) to protest the killing passed off peacefully, despite minor skirmishes between students and security forces in some places.

The shutdown was to protest the shooting down of civilians and in solidarity with the family of victims, NSF president Kegwayhun Tep and general secretary Siipuni Ng Philo told reporters.

They said the purpose of the bandh was to display the grief, anger and sentiments of the Naga people. The people of the state have every right to defend what they have, they added.

During the six-hour shutdown, the NSF put up banners and placards, some of which read “We stand in solidarity with our Naga brethrens – the innocent civilians who were brutally killed at Oting village, Mon district,” and “Nagas have every right to live in peace.”

In Mokokchung district, the Ao Students Conference, condemning the “massacre of innocent civilians,” held a silent procession demanding justice and revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act, the law that gives armed forces extraordinary powers in so-called disturbed areas. The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries enforced a total shutdown in capital Dimapur for 12 hours, and Lotha Hoho, a community grouping, imposed a bandh in Wokha district.

Addressing a mass funeral service held in Mon for the 14 victims of the armed forces, chief minister Rio said the state continues to be declared a “disturbed state” every year due to the vexed Naga political issue and insurgency.

Commenting on the killing of the 14 civilians, Rio asked people to have faith in the state government and said the special investigation team will probe every angle and action will be taken. He assured people that protection under AFSPA will not apply.

“The army has admitted that they made a mistake and the whole world is watching the developments,” he said.

The chief minister also mentioned that the commander of the army’s 3 Corps headquarters personally asked him to convey to the Naga people that the army will also be conducting a proper inquiry into the shooting and punish the guilty.

The sacrifice made by 14 innocent Konyak Naga brothers will never be forgotten and December 4 and 5 will remain black days for all Nagas, Rio said, referring to a decision of the Konyak Union (the apex tribal body of the district), which declared that the two days would be observed as black days every year.

The chief minister also announced Rs.5 lakh as compensation to the victims’ families. The Central government will give ₹11 lakh to the families of each of the dead, he added. The government would provide jobs to one person from the families of the victims, the chief minister promised.