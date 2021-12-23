Furnish vaccine certificate to get salaries, Punjab govt employees told

Chandigarh: Punjab government employees will not get salary if they fail to furnish their Covid-19 vaccination certificate details, the state government said on Wednesday.

An order was issued by the state’s finance department in this regard to administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners on Wednesday, asking them to inform the employees that they should register their vaccination certification number for both jabs with its web-based human resource portal.

The finance department, which made the provision for entering the vaccination certificate number in the Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS), also asked the departments to link the vaccination particulars with the salary module.

“If any employee has got one dose administered, then they should register the number of that certificate. In vaccination certificate details are not furnished, the employee’s salary with not be released,” read the order, which is likely to come into effect from January 1, 2022.

The government order comes amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and the Centre issuing an advisory to states and Union territories to stay on alert and increase scrutiny and vaccination.

Meanwhile, Sukhchain Singh Khehra, president of Punjab Civil Secretariat Employees’ Association, said the government should not impose such orders in a hurried manner. “The employees are fully aware of the Covid threat and almost 80% to 90% have got themselves vaccinated. They must be given time to register their vaccination particular on the portal. If salaries are cut or withheld, we will protest,” Khehra said.