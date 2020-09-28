e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November

G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November

The upcoming summit will also build on the outcomes of more than 100 virtual working group and ministerial meetings, said a statement from the G20 secretariat

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This will be the second virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit since March, when Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the grouping, had convened a meeting following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to counter the pandemic and its economic impact.
This will be the second virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit since March, when Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the grouping, had convened a meeting following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to counter the pandemic and its economic impact. (PTI File)
         

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be held virtually during November 21-22 and chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by tackling vulnerabilities uncovered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the second virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit since March, when Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the grouping, had convened a meeting following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to counter the pandemic and its economic impact. India is set to take over as the G20 chair in 2022.

The upcoming summit will also build on the outcomes of more than 100 virtual working group and ministerial meetings, said a statement from the G20 secretariat.

Also Read: Quad senior officials discuss efforts to ensure open, inclusive Indo-Pacific

The G20 has contributed more than $21 billion to support the production, distribution and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, and injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy as part of the fight against the pandemic.

It has also launched a debt suspension initiative for least developed countries that will allow beneficiary nations to defer $14 billion in debt payments due in 2020 and to use these amounts for financing their healthcare systems and social programmes.

“The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future,” the statement said.

“The summit will also focus on fostering international action to realise opportunities of the 21st century for all, by empowering people and protecting our planet, whilst harnessing the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers,” it added.

tags
top news
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut,
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut,
G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November
G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November
ICU bed reservation: Delhi HC asks for healthcare providers association response
ICU bed reservation: Delhi HC asks for healthcare providers association response
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In