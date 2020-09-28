G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:46 IST

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be held virtually during November 21-22 and chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by tackling vulnerabilities uncovered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the second virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit since March, when Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the grouping, had convened a meeting following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to counter the pandemic and its economic impact. India is set to take over as the G20 chair in 2022.

The upcoming summit will also build on the outcomes of more than 100 virtual working group and ministerial meetings, said a statement from the G20 secretariat.

Also Read: Quad senior officials discuss efforts to ensure open, inclusive Indo-Pacific

The G20 has contributed more than $21 billion to support the production, distribution and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, and injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy as part of the fight against the pandemic.

It has also launched a debt suspension initiative for least developed countries that will allow beneficiary nations to defer $14 billion in debt payments due in 2020 and to use these amounts for financing their healthcare systems and social programmes.

“The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future,” the statement said.

“The summit will also focus on fostering international action to realise opportunities of the 21st century for all, by empowering people and protecting our planet, whilst harnessing the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers,” it added.