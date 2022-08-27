G-23 leaders hold talks at Ghulam Nabi Azad's home, CWC meet tomorrow on Cong chief election

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Sunday to decide on the schedule of dates for the election of the next party president. The meeting is set to be held in the backdrop of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad putting in his papers on Friday along with a scathing letter to party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

According to reports, some members of G-23 group (Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking reforms in the party) held a meeting at Azad's home in Delhi on Saturday. Azad is said to have authored the letter.

There have been reports that Azad may soon form his own outfit, a hint of which seemed to have been given in his letter to Sonia. Besides, a number of Congress leaders from Jammu & Kashmir also quit the party soon after Azad's move was made public a day ago.

According to a PTI report, besides giving approval to the election schedule, members of the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, may also express their confidence in the leadership provided by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The CWC meeting will be held virtually at 3:30pm with Sonia Gandhi presiding over it. With Sonia Gandhi abroad for medical checkups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanying her, all of them will join the CWC meeting virtually.

The Congress had announced in October last year that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Azad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing its entire consultative mechanism" through a coterie and group of sycophants.

The grand old party has seen a number of high profile exits over the past few months, including that of Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, Amarinder Singh, RPN Singh and Ashwani Kumar. However, Azad's resignation coupled with the no-holds-barred letter is likely to have hurt the party leadership the most in recent times. In a damage control mode, the party said Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" in an apparent reference to his cordial ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a PTI report, the election of the Congress president is likely to be delayed by a few weeks with the party focused on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7 and some state units not completing formalities.

Names of several party veterans, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, have come up for the next president's post amid reports that Rahul Gandhi has refused to return as the party chief. However, suspense continues over on the issue.

On Wednesday, Gehlot said efforts will be made till the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

Gehlot's remarks came a day after he met Sonia Gandhi, triggering the buzz that the two may have discussed the possibility of him being the next party president.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as the Congress president after the party's second consecutive defeat in the Lok Sabha election in 2019. Sonia Gandhi was then made the interim president. She had offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by the G-23 members, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

(With agency and bureau inputs)

